This year’s G&K campout offers a unique Nature Immersion experience for 10 novice to expert campers.
The Glow & Know Campout is a unique nature experience scheduled for Wednesday, June 8 at Scarlett Knob Campground, Ohiopyle. The event begins at 1 p.m. and concludes the following morning. Campsite, two meals and beverages are included. This is intended for couples and families with school-age children. Children under 10 years of age are free. Do not register/pay for children. This event is not intended for children younger than 6 years old.
During the day, campers can choose from various nature activities including guided walks about the Youghiogheny river, nature arts & crafts, and/or children’s activities. That evening, a campfire with hot dogs and s’mores and music, followed by the late evening program and viewing of fireflies including the Synchronous firefly (Photinus Carolinus). Long-exposure photography is also being encouraged to those with digital cameras/tripods. In addition, attendees can volunteer to observe and collect data as community scientists and assist PAFF with their firefly research programs.
Schedule of events
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Arrive/set-up in camping spots/snack lunch
1 p.m.: Introductions
1:30 p.m.: Geology/fossils of Youghioheny river
2 p.m.: Explore Ohiopyle area, Bug Bingo/Creek Critters; Nature Arts & Crafts
6 p.m.: Return to Camp, show & tell photos
6:30 p.m.: Campfire, hot dogs and s’mores
7:30 p.m.: Campfire stories, Nature Immersion discussion, and sing-along
9 p.m.: Fireflies of Pennsylvania; Firefly Watch Community Science
9:30 p.m.: Assemble into designated spots for Synchronous FF viewing; Long Exposure Photography
1 a.m.: End of program
Next Morning:
8 a.m.: Continental Breakfast, Group photos, Good-byes
10 a.m.: Break Camp
Registration for GLOW & KNOW is $100/person over the age of 10 (plus service fee) which includes:
n Campsite fee, firewood
n Campfire hot dogs, snacks, and continental breakfast, beverages and drinking water will be available; campers may choose to bring food for their personal consumption.
n Prizes for all attendees
n Reference materials on all expert talks
n Bluetooth Personal Listening Device for the evening program.
Children under 10 years old are free with paying adult; no unaccompanied children under 18 years. You will be asked to list the children’s names on the survey when checking out. Do not count or pay for children under 10 on your paid registration.
To register, go to https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5361337
BEFORE YOU REGISTER, YOU NEED TO KNOW...
Scarlett Knob is a public campground two-miles north of Ohiopyle. There are electric hookups, water, and showers. There are picnic tables and fire rings at each site. Campers must provide their own tent or RV and camping gear. Raingear and camp chairs are a must. Let us know if you have dietary restrictions or allergies. Children and pets must be supervised at all times by the parent or accompanying adult(s). PAFF and its designees assume no responsibility for children or pets.
These are rain-or-shine events. The weather in June is unpredictable and prone to showers and frequent changes. If you are prepared, it should not interfere with most of the planned activities. However, G&K Campouts are subject to cancellation in the event of local severe weather or threats to public safety. In which case, rain checks will be offered, or refunds minus processing fees will be given.
Cancellations seven days before will receive 100% refund minus processing fees. Cancellations within seven-days of the event will receive 50% refund minus the processing fees. No shows or cancellations on the day of the event will not receive refunds. Your registration is transferrable. You may send another person in your place.
Fireflies are creatures of nature. PAFF has been monitoring and keeping data on firefly activity in these campsites for a number of years. However, firefly emergence and flashing displays are prone to temperatures and weather conditions. There are no guarantees nor assurances that campers will see Synchronous fireflies on the night of the scheduled campout. The G&K programs are designed to educate campers and provide enough information that they will be able to discover and observe fireflies on their own at a future date.
Ten lucky persons (not including children under 10 years) will be accepted into the Glow and Know experience to ensure a low impact, safe, and engaging event for all. Physical distancing (six feet) will be respected during all group activities. Participants assume all responsibility for any and all risk of possible exposure to the COVID-19. Please do not attend if you, or anyone in your party, has been exposed to COVID-19 within two weeks of the events. Participants will be asked to withdraw from the event if they have a fever or present other symptoms of illness. No refund will be given.
For more information on activities around Ohiopyle and the Laurel Highlands go to laurelhighlands.org.
