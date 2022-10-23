Pheasant

Ben Moyer

Wild ring-necked pheasants have declined in Pennsylvania, but the Game Commission sustains pheasant hunting recreation by rearing and stocking birds for hunters to pursue. The Commission will stock 235,000 pheasants on lands open to public hunting this fall and winter.

If anything in nature rivals the colors of the autumn landscape, it’s the gaudy plumage of the male “rooster” ring-necked pheasant.

