Most of you know by now that our Groundhog Phil has forecast another six more weeks of winter, however, with the exception of a cold day last weekend, it looks like Phil may have to do a revised forecast as mild weather quickly followed the brief cold snap and mild weather is in the forecast for the coming days and perhaps for the balance of February.
January turned out to be another warm month with above normal temperatures from Maine to Florida and westward from Montana to New Mexico. Only the far western states had any real cold weather and the cold spell out west brought some much needed rains and mountain snows.
In our area temperatures were 10.6 degrees above normal which is a significant departure. Precipitation was also above normal and fell mostly as rain. Across the entire country even taking the cold out west the average temperature for the nation was five degrees above normal, and again this is a significant departure.
During our brief cold snap last week another very interesting weather event took place when a burst of cold polar air from the arctic made a quick journey southward via the Jet Stream and plunged temperatures across New England well below zero.
One place in Maine recorded 40 below zero and the big story was the wind chill temperatures which combined some very high winds to accompany the cold. This produced wind chill values of 30 to 60 below zero across much of northern New England and at the Mt. Washington Observatory a record 108 degrees below zero wind chill was recorded on Saturday morning the 4th of February.
I visited this site some years ago which is set in the White Mountains of New Hampshire at an elevation of 6,288 feet above sea level. Remember that for every thousand feet of elevation increase the temperature decreases about five degrees and for this reason the site is usually some 30 degrees colder than the valley below, and this is before any wind and the site gets plenty of wind.
Mt Washington has also recorded the highest wind speed ever recorded on the planet at 231 mph on the 12th of April 1934. There is a road to the top of the mountain and a clog railroad that you can travel on during the warmer months of the year. The weather station is manned 24/7 and in the winter is completely encrusted in ice. Weather Observers work in several day shifts to avoid constantly traveling the icy roads.
A lot of hype seems to be the new norm on wind-chill cold values and it’s true that the wind does have a big effect on how the cold feels but it’s important to remember that if you get out of the wind by moving to the other side of the building or getting in a bus shelter the wind-chill effect drops back to just the air temperature.
Also if the air temperature is 36 degrees with a wind of 20 mph producing a wind-chill temperature of 16 degrees water still will not freeze!
Looking ahead to the coming days February temperatures in the Uniontown area start out at 38 for the high and 20 for the low and increase to 47 and 27 degrees by months end. Records are 16 below zero for the low and 88 for the high.
Sunrise and sunset on the 1st is 7:30 a.m. and 5:38 p.m. and by months end the sun rises at 6:56 a.m. and sets at 6:10 p.m. The increased sunlight brings milder days. Perhaps by the end of the month a small Snow Drop or Crocus may bloom if we get the mild days that are forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.