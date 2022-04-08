CALIFORNIA, Pa. — California University of Pennsylvania and the California community will collaborate to present the 25th Annual Pike Run Youth Fishing Festival from 8 a.m. to noon April 9 at Rotary Park, located along Route 88 in California.
The free event is open to boys and girls ages 15 and younger. A parent, guardian or other responsible adult must accompany children younger than 13.
Registration begins at 7 a.m.
Participants may bring their own fishing gear, or they can borrow equipment from a Cal U student volunteer as part of the state Fish and Boat Commission’s Borrow-A-Rod-and-Reel program.
The Pike Run Fishing Festival Committee will stock the stream with nearly 600 rainbow, brook, brown and golden trout, some as long as 24 inches.
The festival closes with a weigh-in, prizes and the awarding of trophies.
The festival is organized and programmed by the university’s Parks and Recreation Management program, and the Parks and Recreation Student Society, in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, California Rotary, the Borough of California and the California Borough Recreation Authority.
For more information, contact Dr. Candice Riley at 724-938-5288, riley@calu.edu; or search for “Annual Pike Run Youth Fishing Festival” on Facebook.
