Throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania biking, hiking and jogging trails have become very popular; in part because of the pandemic and in part because people simply love the outdoors.
Our trails offer us the opportunity to be outside, get some exercise and enjoy the beauty that Mother Nature has to offer. Birds singing their songs, squirrels and chipmunks scampering along, deer peeking at us from the deeper woods and even an occasional bear or eagle can be seen.
And let us not forget the unfolding of spring as the wildflowers and plants shake off winter’s cold and debris and begin to emerge to the warming sunshine. Very soon our hills and valleys will be covered with a new coat of soft refreshing green.
If you listen carefully when you near a wet marshy spot you can hear the symphony of the Spring Peepers as they usher in their mating call. What a beautiful sound, and I should remind you to approach these areas with quiet and respect since it is their home we are being invited to visit.
Many additional trails are being planned and we should all be excited about plans to enlarge the Sheepskin trail to connect 34 miles from Dunbar to Point Marion. Portions of this trail already exist and they are widely used and provide a safe environment for our families to be outside.
Trails also bring economic vitality to an area as they service the needs of the outdoor community. Rentals of equipment, food, lodging and other services become part of the fabric of the new communities that are springing up along our trails.
When completed you will be able to travel from Uniontown to Connellsville, Point Marion and beyond via the Great Allegheny Passage Trail to Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. We need to thank our political and community leaders who are taking advantage of funding and planning to see this trail system reach fruition. Fayette County and the Uniontown area have a lot to offer as we rebuild our communities for the future.
Speaking of trails let us not overlook or forget the little gem we have that already exists in Uniontown and South Union Township. It’s in good shape and has a sparkling stream at its side and provides residents with a great opportunity for fresh air and exercise right in our own backyards.
The trail runs from the Marshall Pavilion to Lebanon Avenue and is 6/10ths of a mile. When you add the portion from Marshall Pavilion to the Firefighters Memorial you get a nice two mile round trip walk, hike or jog.
On chilly days when it’s too cold or snowy in the mountains I have been walking this little gem for my daily exercise. It’s called “The Rotary Walk” and is truly a gem with plenty of access. I was part of the Rotary Club when we built the trail and recall removing the rails and ties to prepare the trail for the gravel and trail dust for the new surface.
Thanks also to the volunteers who pick up trash, cut grass and maintain the trail. I was a bit disappointed this past week when I walked the section by the Firefighters Memorial as the Eagle Scout Projects of a few years back have been allowed to slip into a bit of disrepair and the special pit to burn old worn out American flags was simply filled with plastic bottles and trash.
We can do better and we owe it to those we honor to clean this up. Let’s get the city, township and the Rotary Club involved and do a spruce up of the trail. The sign at Lebanon Avenue needs replaced and the tree debris needs to be cleared and hauled away.
Let’s shine up our little gem and be proud of our trail and our community and our memorials.
See you on the trail!
