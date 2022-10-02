The end of summer Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) Keystone Chapter and Greene County “Outcast Bass Fishermen’s Club” Team Bass Fishing Tournament was held on Sept. 10.
This tournament consisted of one able-bodied boat captain/angler from the Outcast Bass Fishermen’s Club and one disabled Veteran/angler from the PVA as teammates.
The fishing tournament began at the West Brownsville American Legion Post 940 marina, where the boats were launched for bass fishing in the Monongahela River.
This was the 19th Team Bass Tournament for disabled Veterans; the cost of the tournament is underwritten by Tom Landish of Monongahela through his Tom Landish Fund at the Pittsburgh Foundation. The event is organized by Greene County Outcast Bass Fishermen’s Club President, Larry Freeman of Waynesburg and Tom Strang, who is a board member and membership officer of the Keystone PVA, and his wife Agnes, who is the Keystone PVA Volunteer Coordinator.
The winners for this end of summer tournament are as follows:
First place, Sam Crawford, boat captain from Holbrook with Keystone PVA Board Member Tom Strang from Canonsburg, with a total catch of 5.95 pounds. They also had the largest single bass at 2.54 pounds.
Second place, Bill Kronander, boat captain from Roscoe with veteran Dave Gifford from Pittsburgh with a total catch of 4.83 pounds.
Third place, Larry Freeman, Outcast Bass Fishermen’s Club President and boat captain from Waynesburg with veteran Frank Steck from Smock, total catch of 4.78 pounds.
Fourth place, Dave Johnson from Waynesburg, boat captain with veteran John Kellner from Ford City, total catch of 4.39 pounds.
Fifth place, Philip Richardson from Holbrook, boat captain with veteran Rob Morris from Grindstone, total catch of 4.33 pounds.
Sixth place, Steve Shawley from Waynesburg, boat captain with veteran Jim Moore from Houston, total catch of 3.10 pounds.
Seventh place, Ed Strawn from Washington, boat captain with veteran Jordon Jones from Grindstone, total catch of 1.59 pounds.
Freeman, who is a strong advocate and supporter of the PVA mission, served as master of ceremonies for this program.
These tournaments are among many activities and programs provided by the Paralyzed Veterans of America to improve the quality of life of paralyzed veterans.
In addition, PVA advocates for the best available health care for veterans, continued medical research, bringing education programs to veterans through Zoom Programs, providing service officers to assist paralyzed veterans with applying for Department of Veterans Affairs financial and medical benefits, protecting veterans’ disability rights; working for the removal of architectural barriers, and providing sports programs to enhance socialization and recreation programs.
Keystone PVA also supports outdoor recreation such as hunting and fishing; wheelchair games such as basketball and bowling; plus participation in National Veterans Wheelchair Games competition.
Veterans who have experienced a spinal cord injury (SCI) or have a spinal cord disease are eligible to join Keystone PVA at no charge and with no obligation. Associate membership is open to people who are not paralyzed and/or not veterans at a dues payment of $25 annually. Call the Keystone PVA office at 412-781-2474, if interested.
