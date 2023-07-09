The Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) Keystone Chapter and Greene County “Outcast Bass Fisherman’s Club,” Team Bass Fishing Tournament was held Sunday, June 11. This was the opening weekend for Bass Fishing in Pennsylvania and the weather for this fishing event was perfect. Participation by Paralyzed Veterans was excellent and the support of the “Outcast Bass Fisherman’s Club” members was outstanding.
This recreational bass fishing tournament is an opportunity to involve disabled and paralyzed veterans in an outdoor activity that they enjoy. It is also an opportunity for the “Outcast Bass Fisherman’s Club,” many of whom are also veterans, to honor disabled veterans for their service.
President Larry Freeman and this year’s first-place finisher, William Kronander, are especially proud to be U.S. Army Veterans. Through this fishing activity in the Monongahela River, the disabled veterans are involved in camaraderie with fellow disabled veterans in an activity that is totally therapeutic for these individuals. It is a time when these veterans can tell fishing stories, share memories, make more memories, catch a bunch of fish, and have a great time.
The tournament consists of one able-bodied boat captain being paired with one disabled veteran as teammates. The tournament began at the West Brownsville American Legion Post 904 marina where the boats were launched for the bass fishing in the Monongahela River.
This was the 20th local team Bass Tournament for PVA members. The cost of this tournament is underwritten by Tom Landish of Monongahela through his Tom Landish Fund at the Pittsburgh Foundation. The tournament is organized by “Outcast Bass Fishing Club” President Freeman of Waynesburg and Tom Strang, who is a Keystone Chapter, PVA Board Member and membership coordinator. Assisting Strang was his wife Agnes, who is the Keystore PVA Volunteer Coordinator.
The winners of this 20th Team Bass Tournament are as follows;
First place, Bill Kronander, boat captain from Roscoe with veteran Mark Rosensteel of Apollo; total weight of catch, 11.65 pounds.
Second place, Larry Freeman, boat captain from Waynesburg with veteran Rob Morris of Grindstone; total weight of catch, 9.69 pounds. Also, Freeman caught the largest fish.
Third place, Ed Strawn, boat captain from Washington with veteran Jorden Jones of Grindstone; total weight of catch, 8.42 pounds.
Fourth place, Luke Pecjak, boat captain from Waynesburg with veteran Tom Strang of Canonsburg; total weight of fish, 7.1 pounds.
Fifth place, Pete Evanovich, boat captain from Grafton, W.Va. who is a Navy veteran, with veteran Frank Steck of Smock; total weight of fish, 6.8 pounds.
Sixth place, Steve Shawley, boat captain from Waynesburg with veteran Dave Gifford of Pittsburgh; total weight of fish, 6.6 pounds.
Seventh place, John Vaneta, boat captain from Greensboro with veteran Dominic Dorazio from Houston; total weight of fish, 6.05 pounds.
Eighth place, Zack Koratich, boat captain from Spraggs, with veteran James Moore from Houston; total weight of fish, 5.29 pounds.
Ninth place, Philip Richardson, boat captain from Holbrook, with veteran John Kellner from Ford City; total weight of fish, 3.85 pounds.
As a reminder, the mission of the PVA is to improve the quality of life of paralyzed veterans by advocating in the veterans behalf for the best quality of health care in the Veterans Administration Medical Benefits system and this also includes advocating for continued medical research, educational programs, financial benefit programs; removal of architectural barriers, sports programs and disability rights. The sports programs include whitetail deer hunting, air rifle competition, wheelchair games such as basketball and bowling. Keystone PVA provides reimbursement for the cost of Pennsylvania fishing and hunting licenses, plus the cost of bowling.
Veterans who have experienced spinal cord injury or spinal cord disease are eligible to join the Keystone Chapter PVA, and may telephone the PVA Office at 800-775-9323 or 412-781-2474. There are no membership dues for spinal cord injured or spinal cord disease veterans; abled bodied individuals have a membership cost of $25.00 annually.
