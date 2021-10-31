A happy challenge outdoor folks face at this time of year is deciding how to spend their time in the woods or on the water. Hunters enjoy the most diverse options of the year right now, with all small game species legal game, plus wild turkey, and deer and bear with archery equipment and crossbows. For non-hunters, hiking in the woods will be prime this week as the late-peaking fall foliage finally erupts in color.
One outdoor option that gets overlooked is fall trout fishing in lakes, and our area offers ample destinations where the fishing for gleaming rainbow trout should be good.
Lakes in our part of the world are not natural trout fisheries because the water gets too warm for trout in summer. But during the fall, winter, and early spring lake temperatures do permit trout survival and trout fishing. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission takes advantage of this recreational opportunity by stocking various public lakes with hatchery-raised trout each fall. The Commission stocks mostly rainbow trout in lakes because that species survives well there through the colder months and because rainbows are generally easier to catch than brown trout, offering a better return on the cost of hatchery-raised fish. Fall stocking also supports ice-fishing later for trout that remain in the lake.
Unexpected circumstances can alter the Commission’s trout-stocking plans, but according to Fish and Boat’s website, the agency’s schedule for Fayette County lakes included Dunlap Creek Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 27, and Virgin Run Lake on Friday, Oct. 29.
Just beyond county borders, anglers may find good fall fishing at Laurel Hill Lake at Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset County, and at several lakes in Westmorland County. Fish and Boat planned to stock Laurel Hill Lake on Thursday, Oct. 28. In Westmoreland, Keystone, Mammoth, Donegal, and the Twin Lakes at Greensburg were all scheduled for stocking in mid-October.
Lake fishing for trout is an ideal alternative for younger anglers inexperienced in dealing with fast currents in rivers and streams. Lake fishing can be as simple as baiting-up with trout-attracting baits like salmon eggs, worms, or the commercially processed pellets formulated to appeal to trout and suspending the bait beneath a bobber. The only guesswork comes in finding the depth where fish are cruising. For rainbow trout, baits in garish colors like hot-pink, orange, or fluorescent green are often effective. Baits scented with garlic, shrimp, or cheese also hook lots of rainbows.
The rainbow trout’s vulnerability to such baits is genetically “hard-wired” into these fish. Rainbow trout are native to the streams of the Pacific Coast, where they thrived along with native salmon. When adult salmon returned to those streams to spawn, unleashing millions of eggs into “redds” on the stream bottom, rainbow trout gorged on salmon eggs. That same instinct persists in today’s hatchery-raised rainbows, so baits resembling salmon eggs in color, shape, and scent are often effective.
Another effective method is casting small lures. Spinners and spoons in bright colors, exhibiting lots of flash will draw eager strikes. The depth the lure plumbs can be roughly adjusted by allowing it to sink for some interval before beginning the retrieve. Many anglers who don’t intend to keep trout they catch with lures pinch down the barbs to reduce the chance of injury to the fish.
Vic Attardo is a prolific writer from eastern Pennsylvania who fishes an amazingly diverse selection of streams and lakes every year, employing all kinds of methods. Attardo expressed his affection for lake fishing for trout in a recent issue of Pennsylvania Outdoor News. “I love trout fishing in small to medium-size lakes,” he wrote. “There’s a certain calmness to it. No need to match the hatch — well maybe, sometimes—and I can work along in a small boat and every strike is a whooping surprise…Small spoons, spinners, and jigs with soft plastics or live minnows — all these cast or trolled—will produce a lot of trout.”
Attardo’s quote yields an apt place to convey one warning. All anglers fishing from boats should remember that a personal flotation device (life-vest) is an essential part of their gear. Life-vests save lives, especially when the water is cold. This has been a warm autumn, but nights have been cold enough to chill the water enough to be dangerous in the event of a capsize. If a trout can live in the water, it’s cold enough to kill you. In fact, starting Nov. 1, the Fish and Boat Commission legally requires anyone using a kayak, canoe, or any boat less than 16 feet in length to wear a life-vest. The regulation remains in force from Nov. 1 to April 30.
On all the public lakes mentioned above, boats are required to be registered with the Fish and Boat Commission or bear a current Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources launch permit, sold at various state parks with lakes. Those privileges are considered reciprocal, so law enforcement officers will accept either.
We are in the Extended Trout Season now (Sept. 7 to Dec. 31), when the creel limit on trout is three fish of minimum 7-inch size. A current fishing license is required, plus a trout permit. Dunlap Creek Lake is listed under a special regulation of the Fish and Boat Commission called “Stocked Trout Waters Open to Year Round Fishing,” which can be confusing. A consultation with our local Fish and Boat Waterways Conservation Officer confirms that, at Dunlap Lake, you do not need a trout permit if you immediately release any trout caught. You need a trout permit to keep trout on any of the waters cited above.
Consider trout fishing in lakes this fall. The fish will be there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.