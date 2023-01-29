0129223 cardinal facing

Ben Moyer

Cardinals are among the most familiar birds in North America, and the official state bird of seven states. Year-round residents wherever they occur, cardinals are a winter favorite at birdfeeders.

 Ben Moyer

More than 2,000 species of birds inhabit North America. It would be interesting to know which one species among them is most widely known and recognized by Americans. Candidates might be the bald eagle, or the robin, but looking at the wintry scene outside my window now, toward our bird feeder, I’d bet on the cardinal.

