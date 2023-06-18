061823 newt

Red-spotted newts, enlivened by recent overdue precipitation, enthralled a young girl through a rainy afternoon.

 Ben Moyer

The first rainy day in weeks rolled in on a day our 7-year-old granddaughter, Safari, was to spend here in the mountains with us. Hours of dressing her dolls, and too much television, were only briefly satisfying substitutes for her normal cavorting on her swing set, outdoor acrobatics, climbing trees, and batting a Wiffle Ball around in our yard.

