The first rainy day in weeks rolled in on a day our 7-year-old granddaughter, Safari, was to spend here in the mountains with us. Hours of dressing her dolls, and too much television, were only briefly satisfying substitutes for her normal cavorting on her swing set, outdoor acrobatics, climbing trees, and batting a Wiffle Ball around in our yard.
But keeping up with her takes energy. So, the weather was a respite for grandparents who operate at a different metabolic level than an active child. Still, we’d prefer to see her being her rambunctious self, even if that does tax our endurance to the point that we collapse in our chairs when she leaves.
Just when we could see the confinement wearing on her, a happenstance encounter changed the day’s trajectory.
I stepped outside to attend to some quick chore. Passing along the edge of the woods, I spotted a small, bright-orange creature clambering over the moss. As I picked it up, another one, slightly larger, wriggled into view nearby. They were red efts, the intermediate terrestrial life-stage of the red-spotted newt, one of our most easily observed native salamanders. After weeks of dry weather, which is threatening to amphibians, the rain had aroused their drive to wander.
Newts begin life swimming in water as gilled larvae, then transition to the land-living eft stage. After several years living on land, the efts return to water as adults to lay eggs. The adults look like entirely different animals, olive-green in color with a flattened tail adapted for swimming. But they always retain those eye-catching red spots. I sensed the efts would capture Safari’s attention, a brief distraction on a rainy day.
Re-entering the house with a newt in each hand, I held out clenched fists with an invitation—” Pick a hand.”
Safari weighed her options and selected the left. I opened my fingers and her face brightened at the sight of the vivid orange amphibian.
“Now, pick the other hand,” I teased. She was intrigued and seemed to sense I concealed another living treasure. When she tapped my right fist, I revealed the other orange and spotted newt.
“They’re so cute,” she squealed, and immediately took possession of the creatures, releasing them to crawl across the rug.
Her grandmother approved of the exercise but retrieved a shallow cardboard box to confine the creatures for Safari’s observation. This proved only marginally successful because, as adept climbers, they could scale the box in the corners then drop lightly onto the rug. It took constant vigilance to keep them confined, which Safari was happy to supply.
To satisfy the newts’ need for moisture, I went back outside and pried up a small square of sodden moss from along the woods. So engaged, I spotted yet another plodding newt. Back inside, I placed the refreshing moss in the box, with the third newt concealed underneath. When it wriggled into sight, Safari’s surprise and delight were gifts to treasure. “There’s another one,” she exclaimed.
She was completely enthralled with the creatures, watching them for hours, sometimes taking them out to examine their big expressive eyes and elegant limbs. Her fascination prompted me to envision her becoming a professional herpetologist, incited by our impromptu rainy-day menagerie.
Kathy enhanced this possibility by searching her phone for a blog featuring red-spotted newts. She found “Nature at Your Door,” by Frank Taylor, which discussed all aspects of newt biology in an conversational way kids can understand. I must confide, though, that the blog simply affirmed what I’d already related about the behavior and ecology of newts.
The eft’s bright color is a story worth noting. These animals are toxic to any predator that might deem to eat one. Their bright color is a warning that birds, snakes, raccoons, and other potential consumers tend to respect.
Safari gave each newt a name, but did not seem committed to such labels, which pleased me. She kept forgetting which one she’d named what, but her fascination for the creatures themselves never lagged. I think that’s an early sign of a budding scientist, or at least one who appreciates nature as it’s found. Naturally, she explored the possibility of keeping the newts as “pets,” but also seemed to accept the impracticality and unfairness (to the newts) of such a hope.
After our daughter Colleen’s workday ended, she arrived to take Safari home. Safari couldn’t wait to show her mother the newts and explain what she’d learned about them. When it was time to leave, we all went outside in the diminishing rain for the release we knew would come.
Safari placed each newt in an appealing spot on the soggy moss, watching them clamber out of sight, never expressing dismay at surrendering her “pets.” She did say she hoped they’d meet again, or something to that effect.
In the house, she washed her hands thoroughly, a recommended step after handling amphibians, toxic newts especially. Our rain-day clouds had come with a silver lining. Make that bright orange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.