The COVID-19 pandemic has highjacked the world this spring, causing global unrest and arousing everybody’s most primal fears.
No individual, let alone community or organization, has been unaffected, and the worst may be yet to come.
The early start for Pennsylvania’s 2020 trout season in 18 of the state’s eastern and southeastern counties had been set for this Saturday, but it has been postponed due to the pandemic, and the start of trout season for the entire state now will be Saturday, April 18, at 8 a.m.
However, that, like everything else, is not set in stone, although this area’s preseason stocking schedule, despite major alterations, has so far gone off as planned.
“Everything that has been occurring because of COVID-19 has made the answers to a lot of questions very dynamic,” said Sean Sauserman, Blair County Waterways Conservation Officer for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. “Since all of this stuff has occurred, there have been a number of changes.”
The eastern opening date being postponed and now being realigned with the rest of the state has been just one of the many big ones.
“As Blair County WCO, I am going to try to ensure that will not be the case here,” Sauserman said about another opening-day postponement. “But we’ve got to take things day-by-day.”
Sauserman has been a PFBC officer since 1997 and a Blair County WCO since 2016, and has served with particular distinction. Last fall, Sauserman, along with former Blair County WCO Craig Garman, received awards from the PFBC for their efforts in saving the life of a volunteer who had suffered a cardiac event while helping to stock Canoe Creek the previous March.
The pandemic has forced the state to mandate that no volunteers will be permitted to assist in the stocking program until further notice.
The trout stocking is being conducted on an accelerated schedule, with many PFBC staff members being reassigned from their normal work duties to assist with stocking fish into streams and lakes. In some cases, preseason and in-season allocations of trout will be combined into single stocking events to increase the efficiency of stocking trips.
“We’re doing the stockings with our agency,” said Sauserman, who will be working seven days a week in the three weeks leading up until the April 18 opening day. “I’ve had some of the biologists and some other people assist, and we may have multiple trucks trying to get fish into the water because we’ve condensed the stocking period.
“We may have preseason and in-season fish being stocked at the same time, which is more than what we will do on a normal stocking, trying to get all those fish in the water.”
Volunteers have been the lifeblood of the state’s trout stocking program, but with social distancing a priority, things are drastically different now.
“Typically, we would have a larger contingent of people available to do things,” Sauserman said. “There are a lot of (volunteers) who spend a lot of time stocking trout in Pennsylvania. They take time off work, and they have tanks with aerators that enable them to take those fish and spread them out more along the streams, especially for the in-season stockings.
“But we’re no longer able to use any volunteers, who are normally the people used to help us,”Sauserman said. “The protocols have changed in order to try to avoid spreading any more of the disease.”
Sauserman did say that he expects that the fish being stocked will spread out on their own in time, especially with the influence of rainfall between now and April 18.
State Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair, and members of her Hollidaysburg office have assisted in Blair County’s stocking program for many years.
On Monday, March 9, a sunny and unseasonably warm early-spring day, Ward and two colleagues from her office came out, along with other community volunteers, to assist Sauserman in stocking Poplar Run in Newry.
“It was a very nice, beautiful day, and we made four stops up on Poplar Run before we returned to our office,” Ward said. “They put some really big fish in, and they gave me one of the larger fish to hold. I’ve done (stocking) for several years, and it’s a really nice program.”
Bigger fish, including the elusive, majestic golden rainbow (palomino) trout, are being stocked, according to Sauserman.
“Some larger trout are being put in, and we’re going to put some of the palominos in during the inseason, where previously, they had only been stocked in the preseason,” said Sauserman, who also mentioned that the Mentored Youth Trout Day — now set for the entire state including Blair County on Saturday, April 11 — is still scheduled to go off as planned.
The trout season is important to everybody involved in it. However, no pun intended, there are bigger fish to fry right now.
“We would still like the public to partake in stocking, and to be outdoors, but we want everybody to be safe,” Sauserman said. “Safety is the priority.”
