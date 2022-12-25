As you read this the Arctic cold that has been forecast to invade our region for the Christmas holiday will be firmly established and the poor Reindeer as well as Santa will be in need of an additional layer of warmth after traveling with the cold as it makes its way from the Arctic to the Uniontown area.
Most of the snow should be over but the winds will still be on the blustery side making for some memorable wind chill temperatures. Wind chill is not the actual air temperature but the feel-like temperature when we combine the actual air temperature on our thermometers and subtracting the wind speed which gives us the wind chill reading.
So if the air temperature is 5 degrees and the wind is blowing at 25 miles per hour it feels like 20 degrees below zero and makes one very uncomfortable being outside. You may want to include a warm treat for Santa and Rudolph as they will need to warm up after traveling with all that cold air.
The air that has traveled with Santa and Rudolph came from the Arctic where this past Wednesday it was 35 degrees below zero in Fairbanks and the afternoon high only reached 29 degrees below zero. This is even before factoring in the wind chill.
The cold air spilled into the Northern United States with Great Falls, Montana, at 19 below and Fargo, North Dakota, at 23 below. Wind chill values in these regions approached 50 degrees below zero. Along with the wind and cold, blizzard conditions made travel impossible. If you were headed to Florida for Christmas the cold was right behind you with Jacksonville, Florida dropping to 23 and the high expected to reach only 38 on Saturday and 44 on Christmas.
Temperatures in Orlando, Florida, are expected to be below freezing on Christmas morning. Hopefully folks checked the forecast and prepared for this unseasonable cold snap.
As the Arctic air mass traveled across the United States it affected just about the entire country.
An interesting temperature plunge in Denver saw the temperature drop 68 degrees in a 24-hour period. This is probably a new record as the old record was in 1872 when the thermometer plunged 66 degrees from 46 to 20 below zero.
All of this is making for some very serious problems visiting grandma’s house to celebrate the holidays. Getting home should be easier as temperatures moderate a bit the first of the week and by next week we should experience readings in the 40s and 50s, and any precipitation will be rain rather than snow.
The mild stretch will extend into the first days of the New Year.
For the record, old-timers may remember that Christmas Day 1983 saw a morning low in Uniontown of 11 below zero and the 26th it fell to 13 below. December of 1989 in the Uniontown area saw some brutal cold days with readings of -5 on the 17th and -9 on the 18th and 19th. The next week it was even colder with -14 on the 22nd, -9 on the 23rd and 24th and readings of -12 on the 27th and -8 on the 28th.
The cold this week was nothing compared with 1989 and yet the hype this week was so bad one would have thought we were nearing Armageddon.
Have a great holiday and don’t forget about Santa and Rudolph as they ready for their return to the Arctic.
