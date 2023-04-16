An article in the April issue of National Geographic discusses what the birds and the bees are telling scientists about nature's shifting clock and what it means for us.
Climate change is upending nature's timing. Everything in nature responds to timing cues from seasonal shifts in vegetation that animals drag into their dens, to summer flowers, to the turning of the leaves in fall.
Timing is everything in nature, from the opening notes of the spring songbirds and the sounds of the Spring Peepers in our ponds to the seasonal progression of nature.
The article goes on say that all of nature lives by the clock, egg laying, breeding rituals, migration patterns. This hold true across the entire planet, even here in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Have you noticed the later pattern of our fall colors and the earlier arrival of the spring blossoms? How about the unusual warmth of this past winter? Even with the intense cold of Christmas it was still way above normal and lacked much in the way of cold and snow.
Not that one abnormal season makes a compelling argument for climate change but the overall trends have been pretty consistent with later falls, milder winters, earlier springs and hotter summers. Not only in our area but across the country and the entire planet climate is reshaping everything in every season.
The facts are in and well documented by thousands of scientific papers and studies and they are: Greenhouse Effect, Greenhouse Gases Rising and Climate Changing all caused by Humans.
Yes the climate has changed before and will change again with periods of warming and cooling but never at the speed that we have seen since the Industrial Revolution. As of today we are at 417 ppm and this is not good news. This increase in CO2 levels is being caused by our continued burning of fossil fuels. Every ocean and every continent is undergoing change. In fact every place that our scientists look, change is discovered and it is alarming.
An article in the Herald-Standard last week mentioned that the US leads the world in weather catastrophes. It starts with where we are located: oceans on our coasts, our gulf along with mountains, a large peninsula; cold polar air moving south and warm moist Gulf air moving north bringing a clash of the elements unlike anywhere else on the planet.
The stage is set for lots of weather and on top of it all the choices of where we live and build our homes and cities.
Of course, who doesn’t want to live near the water or have a view from a mountain?
