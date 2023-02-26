You’ve likely seen a robin this month, or a wedge of wild geese headed north. Tulips and crocus blooms are opening early. But one sure sign of spring around here is still two weeks away. The deadline to order tree seedlings through the Fayette County Conservation District’s annual spring seedling sale is March 13.
Orders can be picked up Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. Sale is by pre-order only. The district will mail confirmation slips to all customers.
The district is offering several apple varieties, one each of cherry, plum, peach, and pear, plus bundled packs of several native forest trees including white pine, swamp white oak, gray dogwood and others. For more details on the seedling sale, call the Conservation District at 724-438-4497. You can print an order form with list of available tree species from the district’s website (www.fayettecd.org), or pick one up at the district office at 10 Nickman Plaza, Lemont Furnace, PA 15456.
Bluebird nest boxes are also offered on the list.
“The fruit trees are popular for small backyard orchards,” said Doug Petro, conservation district manager. “Otherwise, we offer only native species, trees that grow in western Pennsylvania. In that way we are promoting environmentally sound plantings. We don’t sell any of the popular ornamentals, so we are not competing with commercial nursery businesses.”
Pennsylvania’s conservation districts are set up on county boundaries, and not long ago every district in the state ran a seedling sale. Lore among districts held that Fayette was the first district in the state to begin a seedling sale, but Petro could not confirm that and couldn’t guess when Fayette’s sale began.
“I’ve been working here for 24 years,” he said. “They were already doing the sale when I started and nobody back then knew when it began. Now, I don’t know of another conservation district that’s still doing this. It requires a lot of staff time, and we don’t take in a lot of money, but it’s a service to the community that people like. We start getting calls in December. But it gets 10 or 12 thousand trees planted in the county every year. That adds up for the local environment.”
Petro said some Fayette County residents have bought tree seedlings through the program every spring for the 24 years he’s worked for the district. “We would miss them if they didn’t come,” Petro said.
Terri Springer, resource conservation technician with the district said funds raised through the sale are put to good use.
“We use our tree sale proceeds to fund our scholarship program,” Springer said. “Fayette County high school students or students already enrolled in a post-high school program can apply for scholarships in an agriculture-related field of study or in environmental science or a related major.”
The district awards four $1,500 scholarships every year. Naturally, most support study at local universities like Penn State or West Virginia, but Fayette County Conservation District scholarships have helped fund local students’ education as far away as North Dakota State University.
Outside of the agricultural community, many citizens are not familiar with conservation district or their role. Pennsylvania set up its 66 districts (every county except Philadelphia) in 1947 to provide local leadership to the delivery of farm conservation programs available through the federal government. A local board of directors and their staff promote natural resource conservation in the county, and recruit cooperating farms to implement conservation practices that prevent soil erosion, protect water quality, and boost long-term farm productivity. The federal Natural Resources Conservation Service provides technical expertise in designing practices, and the Farm Service Agency helps share the cost when farmers make long-term improvements to farmland that benefit society and the environment.
Districts are encouraged to operate other services beyond programs for farmers. Many do environmental education work with schools and the public, and some manage the Dirt and Gravel Road Program popular with local municipalities. Dirt and Gravel Road projects are state-funded and place an erosion-resistant crushed-stone surface on dirt roads that otherwise would release mud and sediment into nearby streams.
The conservation district concept arose after the Dust Bowl disaster in America’s heartland in the 1930s, when prolonged drought, high wind, and, especially, poor farming practices that did not protect topsoil blew away much of America’s most productive natural resource, its soil. The Dust Bowl displaced thousands of families who could no longer make a living on their abused croplands.
Conservation districts, their staffs, boards of directors, and cooperating agencies helped repair that national tragedy of land and its people. They’re still on the job.
