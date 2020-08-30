One of the joys of living in Southwestern Pennsylvania is the weather during the month of September. Gone are the heat and humidity of summer and in its place are refreshing mornings and calm comfortable afternoons. September is usually on the dry side and many of the days are mellow with pleasant sunshine and comfortable temperatures.
Average temperatures are 80 and 59 degrees on the first day of the month and 71 and 49 degrees by month’s end. It can still get to 90 degrees on any given day, but long periods of 90 degree weather are rare at this time of the year. The cooler days are the result of less sunshine as sunrise and sunset on the first is 6:47 a.m. and 7:52 p.m. and by the end of the month it rises at 7:15 a.m. and sets at 7:04 p.m.
Record temperatures for the month are 99 degrees set on Sept. 3, 1953 and a low of 29 degrees on Sept. 25, 1983. Snow does not fall during September, but frost is a frequent visitor in the late days of the month, especially in outlying areas and the mountains. In advance of the frost gardens are at their full harvest and who doesn’t enjoy some local corn, squash and some tomato and pepper salad. Swimming pools are not used much as life turns to school and the activities of fall. It is interesting that the last nine out of ten September months have seen above normal temperatures and this is probably part of the warmer planet that has been producing warmer autumns across the region.
Across the state of Pennsylvania, it has been as warm in September as 106 degrees in Stroudsburg and as cold as 17 degrees in Hawley, although most of the state does enjoy a climate not too far different than our own area experiences. In 1999, Marcus Hook in the eastern part of the state experienced over 16 inches of rain and in 1985 Loyalhanna Lake had no rainfall for the entire month. September of 1993 saw an inch of snow in Indiana County. Rainfall in the Uniontown area for September is usually on the light side averaging just 2.88 inches. With the dry summer we have been experiencing this may not be good news.
Looking ahead the Climate Prediction Center forecasters are calling for temperatures just a bit above average and rainfall perhaps just a little below normal. This should make for some great weather to get out and enjoy the beauty of the passing of summer and usher in the pleasant days of fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.