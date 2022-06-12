As I sat down to write this article, a gentle rain began to fall causing the leaves on the trees to flutter as the raindrops dance with them.
As more drops fell the leaves shed their load and a dripping noise could be heard along with the sound of the rain itself. How peaceful it became and a feeling of calmness settled over me as I was reassured that the rain was both necessary and beneficial to the very fabric of life itself.
After four days of brilliant sunshine Mother Nature needed a bit of water to refresh her spirit and provide substance to all the living things she has produced. As I looked out, the plants seemed to enjoy the refreshing water from the rain and perked up a bit knowing their life would continue to grow and be enjoyed and needed.
In a world that seems to have gone mad lately, people are looking for a bit of calmness in their everyday lives. The disasters with our climate and society itself call for a renewal of the spirit, and calmness is a way to give us a sense of reflection as we ponder the direction ahead. Mother Nature is always there for us and all we have to do is take advantage of her presence.
Yesterday I spent some time on the trail in Ohiopyle and I was quickly reminded of all the wonderful experiences Mother Nature has shared with me. I heard Woody looking for a few insects as he pounded a decaying tree. Chippy darted quickly past with his jaw full of a found nut; so too for the squirrels that scampered up and down the trees playing hide and seek.
Further on the snort of a whitetail as she warned her newborn of my presence. I also passed the spot where mama bear and her two little ones crossed the trail in front of me last year on their way to the river for a drink of water.
Perhaps the most thrilling event of the day was the eagle flying down the river to land on a rock and then to proceed to grab a fish from the water and return to the rock to savor a meal. What a thrill to witness all of this.
Resting on a bench I gazed at the perfectly straight Tulip Popular trees that were clustered along the trail and experienced the smell of morning and the stir of a faint breeze to help chase away a few of the little no-see-ems that wanted to interfere with my visit.
Looking around, all the green was overwhelming in its beauty and depth of color. It was everywhere, the trees, hillsides, bushes, grasses. I thought of the coming fall when the greens would slowly dissipate and the oranges, reds and yellows would become dominate.
Across the river I heard the sound of the 803, the train that runs from Pittsburgh to D.C. and is scheduled to come through the area at that time but is hardly ever on time. I love the sound of the train and the metaphor it brings about the journey through life. We too are hardly ever on schedule as life jumps out at us in the form of sickness, death, war and everyday roadblocks.
When these occur we need to pause, pray and then proceed and what better way to do this than to visit with Mother Nature before we proceed on with the decisions about life. She gives us Serenity, which may best be described as that feeling of Peace, Calm and Undisturbed Quiet found in nature.
As to the rain, remember, Nobody Likes a Rainy Day until It Doesn’t Rain Anymore.
