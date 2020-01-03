While preparing to write my final column of 2019, I found myself reflecting on how fast last year had passed.
Looking back at the many outdoor adventures and other happenings over the past 12 months is always a satisfying experience. Those reflections also invoke the disappointment of possible trips and other endeavors that eluded the schedule for 2019.
Although it’s impossible to know how the coming year will unfold, I always intend to put those leftovers at the top of the to-do list for the coming year.
In the near term, however, I now find myself in winter-survival mode. In order to stave off some of the potential boredom of the next couple of months, I plan to amuse myself with a host of indoor activities. I’ll begin to catch up on my reading, organize and clean my fishing gear, and attend to other chores to get ready for those first days of spring.
Of course, being a shut-in is not an obligation by any means, and getting outside as conditions warrant is always a priority during the weeks of winter. The pleasant weather during Christmas week was encouraging, and the forecast for this week continues to offer the prospect of mild winter weather.
Having bought myself a new camera a few weeks ago, I took advantage of the favorable conditions to take some walks to try out the new device.
As enjoyable as those outings were, they produced little in the way of pleasing images. Without snow, and I am certainly not lobbying for snow, the winter landscape is not all that picturesque.
Everything is brown, stark and uninspiring for the most part, although some winter sunsets can be spectacular. Without a doubt, however, the countryside will likely be covered in a blanket of fresh snow more than once before winter exits for good, offering up plenty of winter photo opportunities.
I always liked to hunt grouse in the late season at least a day or two each winter. I even bought a sweet little 20-gauge over/under a couple years ago for just that purpose. So far, that gun has only knocked down a few pheasants, and grouse season is already over for this year.
With the shortened season and the diminished grouse populations, it might be a while before that 20-gauge hits a winter grouse cover.
I am likely to do some squirrel hunting this winter with a pair of .22 rifles I acquired within the past two years.
One of them is a Ruger American bolt action, and the other is a Smith and Wesson M&P 15-22 that I bought last year after semi-automatic .22 rimfire rifles were made legal for small game in Pennsylvania.
I haven’t hunted squirrels with either of those guns, but both are equipped with scopes and ready to rock.
I am also hoping for some decent weather to get out and do a little fishing this winter. Long ago, I conceded to the undeniable fact that I am obsessed with acquiring fishing rods, reels, lures and other tackle.
As far as I know, there are no support groups or treatment programs for this particular affliction. In addition to being a frequent flyer with Bass Pro Shops, Orvis and several other tackle suppliers, I cruise eBay daily looking for bargains on used or hard-to-find items of outdoor gear.
I honestly don’t know how many rods and reels I have bought in the past two years. I do know I have acquired seven fly rods in the past year and a half –two new and five used. Of those, only one has seen the water so far.
That’s mostly because I did much more bass fishing last year than fly-fishing for trout. But I don’t buy fly rods for the sake of collecting them, so I’ve promised myself to give those new arrivals some work this winter.
Walt Young is an outdoors writer for the Altoona Mirror.
