Imagine going to Miami, Florida to get away from the record cold that had been occurring in Southwestern Pennsylvania in the winter of 1976-77 and getting up on the morning of January 19th to find your car covered in snow.
This week the Naples News published an article and a picture of the historic weather event. Snow fell as far south as Homestead, Florida, which is even further south than Miami.
Snow Flurries were also reported that day in the Bahamas and along with the cold much of south Florida’s fruit and vegetable crop were destroyed. Icy roads in the Tampa area caused at least 60 accidents and one fatality. Several inches of snow blanketed northern and central Florida.
Previous to this date snow did fall in February of 1899 as far south as Fort Myers on the west coast and Fort Pierce on Florida’s east coast but never this far south. The 1899 snow was also accompanied by an unbelievable 2 degrees below zero in Tallahassee which is the record for the state and has never even been challenged.
Both of these events were the result of visits from the Polar Vortex which is a surge of frigid Artic air that gets displaced from its home near the North Pole and carried thousands of miles southward by the Jet Stream.
Both 1899 and 1977 were the worst of these displacements and made for some very unhappy vacationers and residents as Florida homes then and now are simply not built for this type of cold. As people rushed to the stores that January day to buy space heaters there were many reports of power failures as the heaters were plugged in. Several TV stations went off the air due to the power disruptions.
Back home here in the Uniontown area old-timers may remember the winter of 76-77 with our frozen rivers and shortages of goods and supplies from the extreme cold. January had an average temperature of just 11.4 degrees making it our coldest month ever. It broke the previous record of 17.4 degrees set some 37 years earlier in 1940.
We also had 50 hours of continuous below zero temperatures from 10 a.m. on Jan. 16, 1977 to 12 p.m. on Jan. 18. Six January days set records of below zero weather with minus-17 being the coldest.
Southwestern Pennsylvania also experienced 33 consecutive days of temperatures below 32 degrees from Dec. 26 of 1976 until Jan. 27 of 1977. Snow covered the ground in most locations from Dec. 20, 1976 until Feb. 20, 1977.
Today we often hear the word brutal by the TV weather prophets to describe each visit from the Polar Vortex. In weather history the adjective “brutal” seems appropriate to describe the Vortex visit of 1977 and the one in 1899; otherwise we are just talking about ordinary cold fronts.
The Naples News story also referred to a memorandum to parents of Military Trail Elementary School, reminding them that an additional day would be added to the school year because of the Florida snow day on Jan. 19, 1977.
The weather has always been fascinating and will most likely always be fascinating.
A snow day in Miami!
