We made it as Southwestern Pennsylvania experienced one of its mildest winters in many decades with temperatures way above normal and snowfall way below what we usually experience.
A normal winter brings about 40 inches of snow per season for the lower elevations and 88 inches for the mountains just east of Uniontown. Most of our lower elevations had less than 10 inches of the white stuff and only two Arctic Polar fronts visited our region this winter. I do recall the coldest temperatures occurred on Christmas day when the thermometer struggled to get to zero in mid-afternoon.
We did end up with lots of winter days in the 60s and a few 70 degree days. The mild weather so early does create some problems with the spring growth as it pushes blooms out early and many times when this takes place a burst of cold air kills off these early blooms.
Speaking of early blooms, it seems that some of the environmental folks want to limit the planting of the Bradford and Cleveland Pear species since they are considered invasive.
These colorful spring trees quickly get out of their habitat and spread along roadsides and open areas. They also grace many landscapes in our more urban areas and they certainly add a bit of color and beauty after the dullness of winter.
One disadvantages is that they are a bit of a soft wood and do succumb to heavy loads of ice and snow. Marshall Plaza in downtown Uniontown has a nice display as does the Uniontown Bypass where they are providing lots of color as they slowly invade the area. In addition to their early spring bloom and beautiful white colors they are one of the last to color up in the fall and add some nice red autumn color just about the time most of the other trees have lost their foliage.
Another home plant that can also be invasive is the yellow Forsythia bushes that add some early color to many landscapes. Walking along the Rotary Walk trail this week you could see some beautiful yellow blooms that had found a home on the trail. Many people also plant them for some early spring color. If left alone, these bushes will slowly spread and they are also easy to transplant and will grow in just about any soil. They do prefer the edge of any woods and like a bit of sun.
April temperatures across our area jump from an average high of 60 and a low of 36 on the first of the month to 71 and 45 by month’s end. Records are 93 on April 29th, 1986 and 15 on the 8th in 1982.
April showers bring on average 3.30 inches of rain and snowfall averages 2 inches although on the 28th of April in 1928 over eight inches of snow fell across the city of Uniontown and our mountains had 36 inches in Somerset and some 20 inches at Chalk Hill. The Uniontown Morning Herald had a headline that read “traffic was demoralized” in the mountains due to the heavy snow.
The nice thing about April is the warming temperatures and the increased sunshine. The average possible jumps to 46%, up from March’s 43% and a dreary December of just 28%. Sunset by months end does not occur until 8:14.
Looking ahead to this week, the Climate Prediction Center is calling for temperatures to be slightly above average and rainfall to be just a bit more than average. We do see some 60s and perhaps a 70 degree day but with a risk of one of those April showers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.