With all the mild weather being reported this winter it might be of interest to remember just how cold it can get on our planet.
Starting in Uniontown the record cold is 22 degrees below zero. Our nearby mountains have seen temperatures as low as 34 degrees below the zero mark. Pennsylvania has a record low of -42 at Smethport, McKean County.
Christopher Burt has been digging through old weather records from across the world and has come up with some interesting statistics. The following are all from his book “Extreme Weather - A Guide and Record Book.”
The world’s record for cold occurred on July 21st, 1983 when the temperature bottomed out at -128.6 at Vostox, Antarcita. This was not a wind chill but an actual air temperature. Greenland comes in second at -87, much warmer than the North Pole at a balmy -59.
The record for North America is -84 at Snag, Canada, followed by Prospect Creek, Alaska at 79.8 degrees below zero. It is interesting to note that Mexico and Cuba which are considered part of North America have record lows of -19 for Mexico and a balmy freezing mark of 32 for Cuba at the Havana Airport. Some 22 places in Alaska have recorded temperatures of -70 or lower. The official low for the big city of Fairbanks, Alaska was -66 on January 14th, 1934.
In the lower 48 states, Rogers Pass, Montana gets the prize for the lowest at -70 followed by Embarrass, Minnesota at -64 on February 2, 1996. Wyoming gets third at -63 and Colorado in fourth place at -61. Even our southern states have turned in some impressive cold temperatures with -34 in North Carolina followed by -32 in Tennessee and -27 in Alabama. Even Florida gets in on the action with a chilling -2 in the state capital of Tallahassee on February 13, 1899. Closer to home, Ohio has seen -39, West Virginia -37 and Maryland at -40.
Europe has turned in some pretty impressive numbers for cold with Sweden at -63, Ukraine at -43, Poland and France both at -42 and Spain at -28. With mild currents from the Gulf Stream, Ireland still has a cold record of -4.
Asia is such a big Continent with the far north of Russia reporting 90 below zero and Singapore in the far south only reaching 65 degrees above for their cold record. South America has seen -38 in Argentina and 36 above in Panama. Africa has a record of -11 in Morrocco and 54 above in Gabon. Way down under warm, Australia had a cold reading of -10 and New Zealand -7.
Everywhere on our planet it gets cold at one time or another. Weather observations are taking place all day every day across every country and probably in every city and village.
It is a subject that continues to fascinate and new records continue to be broken. Modern technology makes it easier but the thermometer that measures our temperatures is still a very simple but extremely accurate instrument.
Stay warm!
