BOLIVAR -- The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Region Director Jason Farabaugh announced the Southwest Region will host two state game lands vehicular tours this fall. The first tour will be held on State Game Lands 42 in Somerset/Westmoreland County on Sunday, Oct. 2. The tour will begin at 11 a.m., ending at 4 p.m. and will be held rain or shine.
The State Game Lands 42 tour begins at the game lands parking lot located off Route 271 on the Somerset/Westmoreland County line. Look for the signs. It will be a self-guided, one-way tour spanning across an approximate 7.3-mile stretch of game lands. The tour will conclude at Furnace Lane in New Florence. State Game Lands 42 encompasses over 18,046 acres in Cambria, Somerset, and Westmoreland Counties.
This tour will highlight mountainous terrain and various habitat enhancement projects throughout the length of the tour. Items of interest along the tour include a study area for ruffed grouse, road maintenance and access improvements, forestry projects, remnants of an old iron furnace, previous areas of prescribed fire use and more.
The second tour will be held on State Game Lands 108 in northern Cambria County on Sunday, Oct. 16. The tour will begin at 11 a.m., ending at 4 p.m. and will be held rain or shine. State Game Lands 108 encompasses 23,086 acres. This tour will be a 7.5-mile, self-guided, one-way, driving tour and will highlight mountainous terrain and early fall foliage on the Allegheny Front.
The tour begins at the game lands access road three-tenths of a mile north of Frugality, along state Route 53, in White Township. Look for the sign. The tour will conclude on state Route 865, near Blandburg in Reade Township.
Items of interest along the tour route include a rehabilitated strip-mined area that has been converted to small-game habitat, where the Game Commission releases pheasants. The area also serves as a study area for grassland nesting birds, including the Henslow’s sparrow, a grassland species of special concern. Endangered northern harrier hawks and short-eared owls also inhabit the study area. There are also several forestry projects to improve habitat for wildlife, new road maintenance projects to improve access, and herbaceous openings that have been planted to provide food for wildlife along the tour route.
Pennsylvania Game Commission staff will be located along the tour route to highlight projects and to answer questions.
