We all have our special places.
Some of us like the ocean, for others it’s the mountains. Some like small towns or even big cities. Some are found by accident, others are sought out as destinations.
As a kid we did not have any auto in our family and vacations were nonexistent. At seventeen I purchased a 1940 Chevrolet for the sum of $50 and the world grew much larger.
It wasn’t too long until I discovered the mountains about an hour and a half from Pittsburgh. A whole new world was suddenly upon me: mountains, valleys, streams, and then came Ohiopyle a tiny borough surrounded by the beauty of Mother Nature.
A few years later we moved to Deer Lake, a small community just a few miles from Ohiopyle. Now we had it all: a beautiful lake for fishing, swimming, cross country skiing and just a few minutes away, hiking and biking in Ohiopyle. Our move was over 50 years ago and we have loved every minute of it. Today it was a bike ride, yesterday I had the kayak out and tomorrow a nice hike is planned.
When I take the kayak out on the lake, I like to paddle under the small bridge and up to visit the beaver dam. It looks like they have been busy as a new 42-foot wide dam is now in place and that’s as far as you can go without a portage over the dam.
The day was beautiful and my kayak has a cup holder so I can bring my coffee along. Just sitting in the kayak with the coffee was just so peaceful. A Heron took off and circled around before flying off. Several Red-Winged Blackbirds darted about announcing my presence and what I thought was a log under water was a nice-sized turtle.
On the way back several fish jumped looking for an insect and I decided to just let the kayak drift along. Although it was still mid-May the water seemed warm enough for a swim and after seeing some children in the water I was convinced that it would be fine. Somehow kids handle cold water a bit better than us old folks. Although it was refreshing I think I will wait a week or so before the next plunge.
The area around Ohiopyle is truly special with something for everyone: world-class fishing, hunting, whitewater rafting, canoe trips, hiking, a bike trail that runs from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C.
An article in the Herald-Standard last week talked about the economic highway that the bike trail brings to the area. Over the years countless small business opportunities have emerged providing services for the visitors along with jobs and income for the business owners and employees.
The Ohioyyle area alone sees over a million visitors each year. That may seem like a lot of people coming to their special place, however, if you avoid Saturday and Sunday, weekdays are generally open and you will have a pleasant experience.
