Editor’s note: With the help of a gift from his granddaughter, columnist Jack Hughes is writing his life story. This week, he shares a chapter that answers the question, “What are some of your special talents?”
Besides my family, the love of my life has been and still is “The Weather.” My first words were not dada or mama but snow. I am told that I was fascinated looking out the window to see the snow and going outside and letting the flakes fall on my face. I loved snow from the first flake and as I sit here writing this chapter the forecast is calling for our first flakes to fall on Wednesday morning. Not a big snow is forecast but perhaps enough to whiten the grassy areas and rooftops.
Their is just something magical about the first snowflakes of each season. As I age and can‘t handle the cold like I did in my youth I like winter less each year but still love the first flakes each Autumn and a good snowstorm later in the winter. Our home in the mountains gets an average of 88 inches of snow each winter season. Moving to town will be different as we will average just 38 inches each season and lots of times those first flakes will be a bit later in the season than in the mountains. It will also be less to shovel and less worry about icy roads.
In a previous chapter I explained how my dad instilled in me a deeper love of “The Weather” with his ability to forecast with just a few simple instruments and a love of watching “The Weather.”
Growing up I read every book the local library had on the subject of weather. I loved the pictures of storms and clouds and listened to WWSW at 12:15 each afternoon to get the whole weather story via radio as we did not own a TV, and satellites and radar were still to come. I learned that the National Weather Service then called the weather bureau had an office in downtown Pittsburgh and I became a regular visitor when I could scrape up the trolley fare for a trip to town. They were always so nice and I just loved hanging around and looking at all the maps and teletype reports that showed the weather all over the country.
About this time I also became aware that you could subscribe to a daily weather map that the Weather Bureau printed and mailed from Washington, D.C. I got a map every day except Sunday and while the information was two days old by the time I received the map I was able to track storm patterns as they moved across the country and there were side maps that showed the upper level winds and the amounts of rainfall.
I also learned to read all the weather symbols and by the time I joined the Air Force I was familiar enough that I was able to be accepted and they waived my going to weather school. I got a lot of OJT and learned to read the weather maps that came across the fax and teletype. I was also taught how to attach the instrument box to the Radio Balloon and sent them into the heavens to measure temperatures and wind speeds high in the atmosphere and send back the information so that we could plot the weather maps. The upper level winds were our guide to how the weather systems would move across the country.
Our Air Force unit was activated for a two-year period during the Vietnam War and, fortunately, I was stationed in Pittsburgh with the 146th Weather Flight, a Military Air Wing responsible for picking up the wounded on the west coast and flying them to the various military hospitals across the country. I was able to hop a flight to Los Angles and visit my two aunts who were surprised when I knocked on the door unannounced. It was a great visit.
After our active duty tour I got a call from Charlie Ryland, my commander, who was also the head of the Weather Bureau in Pittsburgh and asked if I would be interested in starting a weather station at my home in the mountains. The weather folks needed reports from the area, especially on the amounts of rain and snow, to help with flood forecasts along the Yough River.
I immediately said yes and for the next 40 years I sent in a daily report every morning before work. Shortly after the local radio station WMBS got wind that a new weather station was started in the mountains and I became a regular each morning with a three-minute broadcast on “The Weather.” The local newspaper also sought weather information and they were added to my routine and I became know as “The Mountain Weather Man.”
I also did a good bit of public speaking and was frequently a guest at Rotary, Garden Club and lots of organization who wanted to hear from their local weather man. My entire career in weather was as a volunteer and I loved every moment. It was my way of giving back something to the community and I learned from an old-time weather observer from the Kansas Prairies as he celebrated 70 years of being a volunteer weather observer just like myself that “Service is the rent we pay for the space we occupy in life.” We all have something to offer and society needs you to step forward and take your turn.
Occasionally I ponder how my life would have been different if my regular job would have been in the weather field. One needed a degree in Meteorology and I always had difficulty with the math and a different path opened up to me with a career in Insurance which I also loved and afforded me the opportunity to have an avocation in weather. I did get an interview at KDKA due to my Air Force Weather years but not having a degree made for a short interview.
How weather has changed over the span of my life; from the days of the printed weather map to my trip to Washington, D.C. at 19 and stopping at Dulles Airport and seeing my first thunderstorm show up on a radar to today’s phone that can give me the weather for anywhere in the world in a few seconds. Not a day goes by that I don’t spend several times each day checking “The Weather.” The five-day forecast today is as good as the one-day forecast was when I was young.
The 6-10 outlook put out by the Climate Prediction Center is great for getting a good outlook for the next 10 days and hurricanes are now tracked from their birth in the warm tropical waters until they smash into our coasts doing almost unbelievable damage and destruction. After many decades involved with “The Weather” I think it’s time to pay attention to the scientists and tell our politicians to stop kicking the can down the road. The ice is melting, the seas are rising, the fires are burning, the floods are raging, it’s getting hot and the droughts are persisting.
After my 40 years doing the weather I received a nice visit from the Weather Service folks along with a pin honoring my career as a volunteer weather observer. We started going to Florida in the winter and I was not able to send in my daily reports and with the new radars and computers our reports were no longer needed.
Five years ago the Uniontown Herald-Standard Newspaper asked me to do a weekly column on the weather and outdoors and again I jumped at the opportunity to do “The Weather.” I only missed one week due to being in the hospital, however, my son Loren unknown to me sent in a beautiful column in my absence on growing up with The Mountain Weather Man.
