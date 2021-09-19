Ohiopyle, Fayette County, and the Laurel Highlands are now better known among professionals in public outdoor recreation around the country. The National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) held its annual conference here Sept. 8-11, hosted by Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County, and the Laurel Ridge State Park Complex in Somerset County. COVID postponed the gathering for one year, but precautions enabled NASPD members to convene here last week and experience the Laurel Highlands’ nationally significant natural and cultural assets.
Arkansas State Parks hosted the 2019 NASPD conference, and the 2022 meeting will assemble at an Oregon state park.
NASPD members include the directors of the 50 state park systems, plus those of United States territories. Its mission is to help states manage their parks effectively, responding to challenges and seizing opportunities to benefit the public and natural resources within state parks. Various assistants and deputies accompany directors to the conference. Private vendors that provide products and services used in parks also attend.
Ohiopyle is one of 122 state parks in Pennsylvania, and one of 6,792 state park units around the United States. State parks embrace 18.5 million acres across the country and host 800 million visits annually, nearly three times the visits Americans and tourists from other countries make to all federal lands combined. State park visitation rose sharply in all states in response to the pandemic as Americans, some new to the outdoors, sought safe places to relax, exercise and reconnect with nature. Pennsylvania boasts a state park within 25 miles of every state resident. Nationally, with few exceptions, every United States resident can find a state park within about 50 miles of their home.
“These past 18 months have offered both challenges and opportunities for state parks,” said Grady Spann, director of Arkansas State Parks and NASPD president. “This meeting is important because nobody else does this same kind of work. We get together in some outstanding outdoor place, like Pennsylvania’s Ohiopyle State Park, cared for by one of our members, and we learn from one another.”
Spann explained that no other outdoor-related state agencies are charged with achieving the same delicate balance as state park systems. “Our assignment is to protect and preserve the cultural and natural assets of iconic places, while at the same time promoting their use and enjoyment by the public,” he said. “We are in the memory business. We provide unique experiences that people remember all their lives. It’s our job to offer a safe place to sleep under the stars or hike behind a waterfall. State parks are unlike any other public asset, and people love them.”
Though Ohiopyle and Laurel Ridge are outstanding outdoor places, both lacked adequate conference facilities, so NASPD held its business meetings at nearby Seven Springs Mountain Resort. There, directors convened for sessions on campground design, applying modern technologies to visitors’ educational experience, managing ecological resources in response to climate change, and partnerships with private funding entities to enhance state parks.
“The sessions presented at this conference reflect the ‘three legs of the state park stool,’” said Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks director John Hallas. “Those are stewardship, recreation, and environmental education. You need all three legs to keep state parks relevant and serving the public.”
Pennsylvania’s Hallas discussed the challenge of funding state parks with several state directors and NASPD officers. He said it was important for people to recognize state parks as what they are, and not to confuse them with other public lands, like state game lands, national forests or national parks. “It’s a struggle every year to meet our operational funding needs,” Hallas said. “It’s important that the public understand that funding for the state parks they enjoy competes every year for appropriations. The best way for people to support parks is at the ballot box, to vote for state park support at every opportunity.”
Spann explained that voters in several states, including his Arkansas and bordering Missouri, have approved dedicating one-eighth of one percent of their state sales tax receipts to fund state parks.
“That provides us a stable base for state park funding,” said David Kelly, Missouri State Parks director.
Between meetings and work sessions attendees got a chance to experience the outdoors at Ohiopyle, Laurel Ridge, Fallingwater, and tour the Laurel Highlands region. Outfitters offered whitewater rafting excursions on the Youghiogheny River, and state park interpreters led 12-mile bicycle rides on the Great Allegheny Passage, the former Western Maryland railway converted to bike trail between Pittsburgh and Washington D.C.
“Our whitewater trip was terrific,” said Mark Haast of Champlin Tire Recycling, a Kansas firm that recycles tires into picnic tables for park use. “We don’t have any rivers like this in Kansas. Thankfully, our whitewater guides knew what they were doing.”
“The bicycle trip took us through gorgeous country, and we learned so much about this region’s history that it was more about the journey than a destination,” said Margaret Bailey, a business adviser to state parks from Massachusetts. “I’m going to figure out how to return here and do this again.”
Christen Miller is Director of Visitor Services for Virginia State Parks. She took advantage of a tour of Fallingwater offered by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. “I have an art degree and an interest in architecture,” Miller said. “I knew about Fallingwater all my life but had never seen it. I took this tour as a kind of pilgrimage. I did not expect to fall in love with it, but I did. Its harmony with the forest setting and stream is what struck me most.”
Steve Boyd Smith works for a Minnesota firm that designs interpretive exhibits for parks. He’d been to Ohiopyle before, working on exhibits in the Falls Area Visitor Center. “I was eager to return because the landscape is so gorgeous here,” Smith said. “We drove all through the Laurel Highlands, and I was impressed by how small private businesses are benefitting from this region’s draw to outdoor enthusiasts.”
The Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau played a vital role in facilitating the conference, arranging tours, and promoting the region to park directors and their staffs around the country.
“Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau produced the promotional video that drew state park directors here,” said Terri Kromel, Chief of Outdoor Programming Services for Pennsylvania State Parks. “They were able to complete the project more quickly, so that directors around the country could be enticed to come.”
The video promoting Ohiopyle, the Laurel Highlands, and Pennsylvania’s statewide system of parks can still be viewed on the NASPD website at www.stateparks.org. Click on “NASPD 2021 Conference,” then play the video that appears just below a photo of Ohiopyle Falls.
On the meeting’s final day, Sept. 11, there was no place more fitting to visit than nearby Flight 93 Memorial at Shanksville. Attendees toured the visitor center, Memorial Plaza, and the Wall of Names before hearing a symphony orchestra concert at Memorial Plaza. Flight 93 National Memorial is part of the National Park System, but no state park director wanted to miss the opportunity to pay their respects on the tragedy’s 20th anniversary.
