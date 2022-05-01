After the cold, rain and snow of March and April the area was treated to a visit from spring last weekend that saw summerlike temperatures in the mid to even upper 80s.
Just like spring, the warmth did not last as more cold air returned from Canada and dropped temperatures back down to chilly levels. The warm-up was great and folks quickly shed the long pants and flannels for their shorts and tank tops. Many spent the three warm days working in their yards and gardens getting the winter debris and leaves cleaned up and enjoyed the unfolding of the new spring growth.
I truly love when the trees and bushes begin to bud and spent Sunday and Monday on the bike trail in Ohiopyle enjoying Mother Nature’s production. White Trillium graced the hillsides and the trees at lower levels were beginning to green.
I was a bit disappointed with the return of the cold air as the emerging plants were put in jeopardy as the temperatures were cold enough to produce a frost and freeze that was damaging to some of the new growth.
The freeze is worst and causes the most damage as it allows temperatures to be below freezing for a prolonged period of time and the plant actually freezes. Frost is usually of a shorter duration and usually occurs just when the temperature drops below the freezing mark and coats the plant with the white frost, and quickly melts off as the sun rises and warms the plant.
Low-lying valley areas are most susceptible to frost and freeze since cold air is heavier than warm air and drains down hillsides and settles in the valley bottoms. This is one of the reasons fruit orchards do much better on the hillside than in the valley bottom area.
The average date for the last killing frost in our area is April 21st and the first frost in the fall averages October 20th, giving us a growing season of 182 days. The problem is these are just averages and vary greatly from year to year and location to location. In the city of Uniontown the safe planting date is May 1st while outlying areas must wait until mid-month and in mountain areas the safe date is closer to the end of the month.
You may want to hold off purchasing your plants or at least have a plan to cover them or bring them closer to the house or even inside if the weather folks issue a frost and freeze warning as they did a few days ago. Last year our Hosta Garden and Bleeding Hearts suffered extensive damage as even the covered plants could not deal with a 20-degree morning.
May usually begins with average temperatures in Uniontown of 49 for the morning low and 74 for the afternoon high. By month’s end we are at 54 and 78. The record low for May was 23 on May 1, 1978, and the record high was 93 degrees on May 26, 1939. Snowfall in May is rare but just two years ago much of Southwestern Pennsylvania saw and inch or more on May 9th. The record for Uniontown was 1.7 inches on May 1, 1963.
Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center is calling for the next 10 days to see temperatures just a bit above normal and rainfall also a little above average. The forecast for May is for slightly cooler temperatures and rainfall to be above normal.
Longer term, the months of May, June and July, the outlook is for slightly above normal temperatures and rainfall to be more than we usually receive.
We still will have our share of nice sunny days and the April Showers should be good for our emerging May Flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.