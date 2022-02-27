Spring, that elusive season, is never on time; sometimes early, sometime late, sometimes a no show. Most of the time, a little peek here and there but always followed by a return to winter weather at least for a few days.
So how will it go this year?
When we look at the calendar, spring is set to arrive on March 20. This is when we have our equal amount of daylight and darkness. Winter wants to hold on and summer is on the move pushing northward from the equator and the tropics.
I like to look at spring from the meteorological date which begins on March 1 and runs until the end of May. The dark cold days of December, January and February begin to subside and are replaced by periods of mild balmy weather.
The milder days are a result of retreat of the polar air mass back to the north and gradually the mild air pushing northward from the south begins to dominate.
All of our weather is a result of the battle of these two air masses. Where the two clash, we have weather fronts, cold ones and warm ones depending on their strength. I remember teaching school kids about the on-going battle of the warm and the cold army. Spring is also the time of some great clashes of these two armies of air that can produce some very violent and destructive weather.
While we begin to think of the more balmy days let us not forget how fickle March weather can be. Remember the Blizzard of ‘93 that brought 25 to 30 inches of snow across Southwestern Pennsylvania along with our coldest March temperature of 3 below zero on the 15th? That storm also brought heavy snow from Mobile, Alabama on the Gulf Coast all the way to Maine and dumped over 55 inches on the mountains of North Carolina.
Way back in 1928 a late spring snowstorm dumped 8 inches of snow in Uniontown on the 28th and up to 40 inches in the mountains. The front page of the Uniontown Newspaper on that day called the traffic “demoralizing.”
March sees temperatures in Uniontown increase from a low of 24 and a high of 46 on the first day to an average of 36 and 59 by month’s end. The days are also experiencing more sunlight as the sunrise and sunset on the first is 6:53 a.m. and 6:10 p.m. and by month’s end mornings see sunrise at 6:05 and the evening light lasts until 6:42.
This increase in the amount of sunlight is the whole driving force behind the spring warm-up. Our warmest March day saw a temperature of 88 degrees on March 25, 1929. Ten years ago in 2012 our area saw a period of 11 days from March 13 to 23 with temperatures of 71 or better with highs of 81 on both the 12th and 13th.
On the chilly side of the month, March averages 17 mornings with 32 or lower. Rainfall averages just under 4 inches and we see about 8 inches of snow.
Looking ahead, March should start off a bit cool and dry and then begin to gradually warm over the coming days with temperatures climbing into the 60s and perhaps a few 70s.
Happy spring.
