Not every reader who checks this outdoor page is a hunter, so there’s an effort to vary the content. But hunting is a popular pursuit in our region, so when various seasons are open, hunting merits a column.
Several different seasons are open now. I enjoy hunting deer with flintlock rifle, but not everyone is a flintlock hunter. It can be intensely enjoyable, but it’s a tedious pursuit, with a lot that can go wrong with finicky gear at the critical moment. Deer can also be hunted now with archery equipment, but archery’s popularity wanes in this late season when sitting in a tree-stand for hours in a biting wind loses appeal. Hunting ruffed grouse was highly popular in our area until about five years ago, but the winter season is closed now due to the ravages of West Nile Virus on this most admired of game birds (and Pennsylvania’s official state bird). As anyone who spends time in the woods can tell you, grouse numbers have plummeted, and there’s not much that can be done about that yet except to reduce mortality from hunting. Rabbits are legal game now, too, but fewer hunters keep packs of beagles that make a rabbit hunt all that it can be.
Squirrels remain the one game animal that’s always available in good numbers, requires no special equipment, and whose bag limits and season dates are liberal. Squirrel season re-opened the day after Christmas and remains in force until February 27. Six squirrels can be taken per day.
This year’s squirrel hunting opportunities were more bountiful than ever. The Game Commission opened this year’s early season on Sept. 12, about a month sooner than the traditional mid-October kickoff. From a recreational and wildlife management perspective, gray and fox squirrels are the most under-utilized wildlife species that can be legally taken by hunters. By beginning the season earlier, and extending it until nearly the end of February, the Game Commission hoped to interest hunters in taking better advantage of the abundant squirrel resource.
Hunting squirrels is an ideal way to be introduced to hunting, so it’s a good option for hunters who want to get youngsters interested. Squirrels are less wary than deer or turkeys but hunting them still demands attention to safety and self-discipline. Tactics are simple; just find some oak or hickory trees where squirrels are feeding, then sit down, hold still, remain watchful and wait. Now, in the winter season, they can often be found around different food sources than the nut trees they frequent in fall. In winter you can sometimes find gray squirrels around thickets where wild grapes remain on the vines. Fox squirrels often frequent cornfields to glean the leftover kernels. A stand along the edge where woods meet corn rows can be a productive selection.
Squirrels don’t like bad winter weather much better than humans. A calm, warming day is the best time to hunt them in winter. Though squirrels are active during all daylight hours, early morning and dusk are times of higher activity. They like to remain huddled in their hollow-tree-dens or leafy nests when the weather is rough.
Squirrels are delicious wild table fare. Hunters in my family considered these tree-dwelling rodents the finest eating of any game. Many families had old and treasured squirrel recipes passed down for generations and never varied. But squirrels are not difficult to cook. The lean rich meat is ideally suited to any recipe used to stew or slow-cook chicken. Tender young squirrels are also excellent fried, just like fried chicken, though the pieces don’t take as long to cook through.
I was privileged to enjoy a classic initiation to squirrel hunting. My grandfather was not a deer or turkey hunter — few older adults were back then — but he upheld an unbroken tradition of hunting squirrels for meat, and he took me along as a kid. Sometimes we went somewhere near Ohiopyle for gray squirrels, which prefer the more extensive forests of the mountains. But more often we went to the smaller woodlots of Greene County, where my grandfather knew many farmers. Those woodlots of hickory and oak, broken up by sheep pasture, were the haunts of the big rusty-orange fox squirrels, twice the size of a typical gray squirrel. A limit of fox squirrels made a substantial “mess,” as my grandfather put it, for a meal.
Hunting squirrels the way we did, on a cool October day, was sublime pleasure—still is. We’d sneak through the butter-yellow hickory woods and listen for fox squirrels “cutting” hickory nuts in the canopy. The soft pattering sound meant a squirrel was sitting up there somewhere chewing the fibrous husk of a hickory nut and letting the discarded pieces fall to the leafy ground below. When we heard that patter, we’d sneak up close to the tree then stand motionless, waiting for the squirrel to offer us a shot.
We always hunted squirrels with some venerable old breech-loading double-barrel or single-shot shotgun. But later I enjoyed hunting them with a scope-sighted .22 rifle. Hunting squirrels with a rifle has the advantage of not riddling the excellent meat with fine lead shot. It also yields satisfaction to the hunter who can make a clean rifle shot on such a small target. Be mindful of the shots you take, though, if you opt to hunt squirrels with a rifle. A .22 bullet can travel over a mile if fired upward without a safe backstop, such as the tree trunk or a big limb, behind the targeted squirrel.
As a kid, I saw a lot of interesting things in the woods while waiting for squirrels to appear — things I’d have never seen or known about otherwise. That’s reason enough to go.
