HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently launched its new podcast, “Call of the Outdoors Opens In A New Window,” a series of episodes focused on wildlife, hunting, habitat and conservation across the Keystone State.
The podcast is hosted by Game Commission Marketing Director and world turkey calling champion Matt Morrett.
“We are really excited and proud to share this podcast with people who love Pennsylvania wildlife as much as we do at the Game Commission,” Morrett said. “Listeners will get an inside look into how wildlife is managed here in Penn’s Woods and hopefully gain a new sense of knowledge and pride in their state wildlife agency.”
The first three episodes, being released in conjunction with Pennsylvania’s statewide spring gobbler season, feature a few well-known turkey hunters: country music superstar Blake Shelton, “Bone Collector” founder Michael Waddell and Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans.
The first three “Call of the Outdoors” episodes are as follows:
n Episode 1: “We are Hunters, Our Heritage is Deep,” featuring Bryan Burhans, is available now.
n Episode 2: “Getting the Next Generation’s Hands in the Dirt,” featuring Blake Shelton, is also available now.
n Episode 3: “Can’t Stop the Hunt,” featuring Michael Waddell, will be available this Thursday.
Episodes are also available online at www.calloftheoutdoorspgc.com.
The Game Commission’s offices remain closed as Pennsylvanians statewide have been ordered to stay at home due to the global COVID-19 outbreak.
The Game Commission moved its meeting to an online format in response, and the agency thanks the public for its understanding and support. While the agency noted its No. 1 concern at this time is protecting human health, it remains as committed and as passionate as ever to managing Pennsylvania’s wild birds, wild mammals, and their habitats for current and future generations.
The Board of Game Commissioners will hold its next meeting July 24-25.
Details regarding the meeting and how the public comments will be given will be available closer to the meeting date. You can email comments to the board at pgccomments@pa.gov with any concerns you would like brought up at the meeting.
