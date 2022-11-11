Former Pittsburgh Steelers Brett Keisel and Ben Roethlisberger teamed up again to kick off this fall’s promotional campaign for Hunters Sharing the Harvest (HSH). Both avid deer hunters, Keisel and Roethlisberger gathered with HSH volunteers and supporters at the Collier Sportsmen’s Club in Oakdale, suburban Pittsburgh on Thursday, Nov. 10 to encourage hunters across western Pennsylvania to consider donating one or more deer to the HSH effort.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.