I wrote about “the women on the bench” last year so when I saw her this week while I was riding on the bike trail I stopped and asked how she was and she invited me to sit and chat a bit.
I asked about her name and she told me she was called Stella and she remembered me from our meeting and she appreciated seeing the column I wrote on the trash that was being left on the trail. The trail did seem to have less trash these days.
I shared with her that I had just seen a Bald Eagle a few minutes ago and she remarked that yesterday she too encountered one and how majestic they are. We went on to talk about the beauty of the pink and white Mountain Laurel that is now blooming on the shady hillsides along the trail.
Just as the Laurel blooms begin to fade the White native Rhododendron start blooming as June gives way to July. Again, they like to occupy the deep, moist shady hillsides, and their white flowers against the dark forest make for a beautiful contrast.
We did talk about the dry stretch of weather that is occurring, and she asked about when the rains were coming as area lawns and gardens were feeling the effect of the dryness. April and May were very dry and it’s now been a month since we had a good wet period.
I did share with her the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for some improved chances of rain this coming week. Sunny days are nice, but when you have too many, especially when they occur for long stretches of time, it is not good for nature, and her plants and animals. Imagine living in Arizona where temperatures are already at 100 degrees and rainfall is just several inches per year.
We also talked about the smoke in the air this past week, that is being sent here via the forest fires in Canada that are raging as a result of weather disruptions caused by the continued increase in CO2 levels. Just this past week the scientists reported that 600 million people live outside the safe climate niche and that within the next eight years that number is expected to increase to 2 billion and by 2090 may reach 3.7 billion.
This is going to have huge consequences for the world’s populations and the ability of our planet earth to accommodate the influx of populations to safer areas. Our planet currently houses close to 8 billion inhabitants with the weather bringing more misery and suffering as the result of the global climate crisis.
Stella seemed to grow sad as I told her that just this week the CO2 levels had once again reached a new record and that the steady increase since pre-industrial levels has not begun to trend downward yet. This downward trend is what is needed begin to effectually battle the problems of our global climate crisis. She told me to continue to hope that mankind will get the message and take this issue seriously.
When I finished my bike ride and passed by the bench she was gone but a note said “keep carrying the message” look forward to seeing you again, Mother Nature.
