For decades world leaders have put off action on what needs to be done to combat the effects of Mother Earth’s problems with our changing climate.
Sure the planet has always had changing climate and will continue to do so in the future but never before had the changes been caused by the inhabitants of her planet.
Since the Industrial Revolution began in the 1800s we have been putting ever increasing amounts of CO2 into our atmosphere and this has resulted in the highest concentration in millions of years. The results are a warming planet and scientists are certain that warmer waters and atmospheres produce more heat and thus more energy is available to fuel more and bigger storms.
We see this every day in our day-to-day weather: more hurricanes, more floods, more fires, more heat waves, more tornadoes, and much of this increased activity brings with it increased destruction of the places we live and work, and sadly injuries and loss of life.
The ice is melting, our seas are rising our shores are being ravaged and fires burn entire towns. The Greenland Ice Sheet has lost 3.5 trillion tons of ice in the last decade, and our Glaciers across the word are shrinking and adding to the rise in sea levels.
In 2020 the United States saw 22 weather events that resulted in losses of a billion dollars or more. Weather records have been kept on the Greenland Ice Sheet since 1950 and this past August it rained for the first time and temperatures stayed above freezing for nine hours.
Not a day or week goes by that our planet does not experience some extreme weather event that is most likely tied to climate change.
At the world climate conference in Glasgow, United Kingdom our world leaders once again did a lot of talking about our changing climate and the perils that lie ahead. We have heard this story before and unfortunately much of what takes place is just talk.
Our own country even pulled out of the last agreement as we had many who denied the realities of climate change and since so much of climate’s destruction and death take place in poorer parts of our planet it is just so easy to come home from these event and merely just kick the can down the road like we have been doing for so long.
Perhaps things will change. Have we not seen enough to stop denying, and take the action that is necessary to address the climate issue? I am encouraged by our young people both at home and at the COP 26 Summit. They want action since it is their future that is at stake.
World leaders are mostly old and will be gone before the ravages of more storms, fires and floods reach the point of no return.
It was also encouraging to see the article in the Herald-Standard a few days ago about Virginia Beach and their $568 million bond issue to offset rising seas.
A few years ago the city of Houston, Texas approved $2.5 billion in bonds to mitigate the effect of rains from Hurricane Harvey. No doubt mitigation is a strong part of the answer and it is only part of the solution since this will need to involve all world leaders coming up with world-wide plan that will be implanted and not tossed aside like the previous plans.
I believe we now have the tools to do this and I am encouraged by the growing number of countries that are concerned and will make the effort that is necessary to save our planet for our children and grandchildren.
It’s the only home we have and we simply must protect Mother Earth!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.