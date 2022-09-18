Looking back over this past summer it certainly was newsworthy from a weather and climate standpoint.
London broiled with their hottest ever recorded temperature of 104.5 degrees and very few air conditioners to help cool individual homes, hotels and malls.
Germany baked in the heat and droughts dried up rivers normally loaded with summer river cruises while the dried up Danube revealed sunken German warships.
Spain, Portugal and France caught fire and Pakistan flooded with a third of the entire country under water. The Middle East, Africa, and Asia experienced a prolonged heat dome that saw many days above 100 degrees and drought conditions.
In China the largest river, the Yangtze, dried up and caused a host of problems. Even Greenland and Antarctica along with the Artic continued to see the ice melting and the seas inching upward.
Closer to home rocks and mud buried Yellowstone and closed the park for the first time in 30 years. Drought and fires continued out west and a Mega Drought in the west has lasted for 22 years and produced the driest weather in 1,200 years.
New record low water levels brought forth old sunken boats and more than a few bodies and human remains in our western lakes. Power generation had to be curtailed due to these low water levels. California and other western states are nearing the breaking point due to the continued dry weather and the lack of winter snow melt in recent years.
In our south, Kentucky and Missouri had record floods and the flood in Jackson, Mississippi left the entire town without drinking water when the floods brought havoc on the municipal water supply.
Too much rain or too little also affected parts of the east but here across Southwestern Pennsylvania we fared better than most of the country, and it’s interesting to note that while so much of our entire planet seems in trouble we seem to be faring better.
We did have 15 days of 90 degrees or better this summer but ample rains kept the drought away, and refreshing cool fronts from Canada visited after each hot spell and chased away the heat and humidity that wanted to linger.
Daily we see the pictures and hear the horror stories of these weather events. For decades our scientists have tried to sound the alarm but were beaten back by the politicians and certain energy corporations who wanted to just keep kicking the can down the road.
In the past few years we have had some success with getting the deniers to admit that perhaps we do have a problem. Mitigation has become the new potential strategy to deal with the climate problem. Of course, adaptation is also a possibility. While these efforts will certainly move us in the right direction it will require the co-operation of both government, industry and, most importantly, we humans will need to have a say so in the equation as we shift to new products, new energies and new ways of doing things and getting around.
We may still have a little time but what if the future shows up ahead of schedule? We owe our children and future generations the sacrifices that will benefit them more than us.
Let’s hope we can step up to the plate and take a swing.
