050723 survey says

Ben Moyer

Fish populations in local lakes undergo constant change. Biologist surveys help anglers know where to target their favorite species. These black crappies were caught at Cranberry Glade Lake in Somerset County.

 Ben Moyer

Trout dominate fishing now, but despite our recent weather it will soon be time for “warmwater” fishing. That’s generally defined as fishing in lakes for bass and sunfish, especially bluegills and crappies. In some lakes, yellow perch are another warmwater candidate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.