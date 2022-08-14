Late-summer can present challenges to nurturing a young child’s interest in nature. Hot weather is not one of those tests. I think children learn to complain about the heat, and thus avoid the summer outdoors, from adults they’re around. Free of that example, they do fine beyond the clammy clutch of air-conditioners.
The challenges have more to do with competition for a young child’s time and attention. Swimming’s still an option, and scholastic sports are already organizing. Although those happen largely outdoors, they’re not about nature. Then there’s TV and, increasingly, “electronic devices,” which kids will resign to without imaginative encouragement to “tune-in” to the natural world.
Our granddaughter, though, now six, has been smitten by the robust stands of bee balm that grow at our home in the mountains. No wonder. Bee balm’s spectacular scarlet flowers stand at just about her eye-level, and the tennis-ball-size blooms demand notice. Neither hummingbirds, bees, butterflies, nor a human gaze can resist them.
Bee balm (Monarda didyma) is a native wild plant of the mint family. You can tell it’s a mint by the spicy fragrance, but more assuredly by twirling a cut stem between your fingers. While most all plants have a round stem (in cross-section), the stems of members of the mint family are square. Their angles and flat surfaces are unmistakable against the fingertips as you twirl the stem.
Although it’s a native plant, many people cultivate bee balm in their yards and gardens. Becky Ambrosini, a friend and Penn State Master Gardener from Connellsville, gave us our first bee balm rootstocks years ago. I keep dividing and re-planting them and now we have two dense stands that bloom around the Fourth of July and sustain their magnificence for a month. It grows best in partial shade and moderately damp soil — similar places to jewelweed if you know that familiar and abundant plant.
Our granddaughter monitors them throughout early summer. When she sees that scarlet bursting forth, she proclaims, “Pappy, the bee balm is coming!”
Her enthusiasm for the plant is heartwarming and prompted an inspiration. It occurred to me that she and I should make bee balm tea, forging an even deeper personal connection to this wild mint of our region.
We wouldn’t be the first. Bee balm has another name, much older. For centuries it was known as Oswego tea for the river in western New York where Iroquois people used the tea and taught its preparation (which is simple) to settlers. Bee balm or Oswego tea is said to have numerous benefits, including as a treatment for cough, sore throat, and stomach ailments.
I got everything ready before my granddaughter arrived at the house. Then, I let her snip dozens of stems, complete with the leaves and flowerheads, and stuff them into quart canning jars. She enjoyed this part, noting that, “The bee balm won’t last much longer anyway, Pappy.”
Wanting the entire process to be rooted in the local and natural, we built a wood fire in our outdoor fireplace, and set my three beat-up, carbon-blackened coffee pots used on campouts and fishing trips over the flames. When they boiled, I helped her pour the hot water into the jars, over the bee balm flowers and stems.
She was amazed at the rapid infusion of red pigment into the tea, and I was thinking, “This was a great idea.”
We let the tea steep for about 20 minutes while we batted a whiffle ball around the yard. Then we strained it through coffee filters into new glass jars. The color was appealing, and the scent much like you’d expect from tea.
I believed she’d like the tea better cold than hot, so we waited longer, grazing on ripe blackberries that grow near the bee balm. When our deep-pink tea had cooled, I mixed in a little sugar to make it more pleasing to a child’s palate, and we poured it over ice into glasses. This was the moment the whole effort had built toward.
She sipped, then again. A look of tentative apprehension crept over her face, and she lowered her glass. After a few moments, poignantly reluctant to disappoint her mentor in tea-making, she said, meekly, “Pappy, I, I don’t like it.”
I couldn’t blame her. Bee balm tea has an “adult” floral taste that needs to be acquired to enjoy. After all, does commercial “store-bought” tea actually taste good? Or is it the hot brace of caffeine that we anticipate and learn to like? We saved all the jars and we adults have been “enjoying” it hot.
Perhaps I was over-ambitious in envisioning my granddaughter would like wild tea. Maybe she will try it again when she’s older. But my real purpose was to instill knowledge that connections to the natural world are available all around us. And, if I’m honest, to make a memory that will evoke her grandfather whenever she encounters those vivid red blooms, throughout her life.
