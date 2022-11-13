Last week saw temperatures in Alaska drop below zero and that mound of very cold arctic air is headed toward Southwestern Pennsylvania.
As you are reading this, temperatures will have dropped significantly across our region. We will not experience any below zero weather but we will see daytime temperatures this week in the 30s and 40s and nights in the 20s. Normal temperatures for this time of the year in the Uniontown area are mid-50s for our afternoon temperatures and mid-30s for the morning lows.
Records for November are 1 below zero on Nov. 30, 1929 and a record high of 85 on Nov. 5, 1948.
So far November has been unseasonably warm with last weekend seeing temperatures of 81 on Saturday and 80 degrees on Sunday. Along with the warm temperatures Mother Nature allowed for lots of sunshine so that everyone could get out and enjoy some fantastic fall weather.
Saturday was 22 degrees warmer than normal and Sunday topped out 24 degrees above our average. This weekend will be different as the cold air arrives and plans to stick around for a week or two.
Looking back on the month of October we had temperatures 3 degrees below our average for the month. Rainfall was 2.51 inches or about 20% below average. Some areas did see a few flakes of snow however only the mountains saw any accumulation and then only the highest ridges.
We were expected to receive some much needed rains from the remnants of the hurricane and tropical storm Nicole that visited Florida and the Southeast late last week. November hurricanes are rare; however Hurricane Sandy cut a path of destruction from Florida to Maine when it devastated New Jersey and New York on the last days of October and the first of November 2012.
That storm also brought over 30 inches of snow to mountains areas of Maryland and West Virginia, and heavy snow to our nearby mountains.
November is also famous in weather history for the “Big Snow of 1950” that left all of Southwestern Pennsylvania buried under 20 to 40 inches and brought the region to a standstill. It was known as the Great Appalachian Storm and buried Coburn Creek, West Virginia under 62 inches and was responsible for at least 160 deaths. This was Pittsburgh’s greatest snowfall with a total of 27.4 inches. It was even bigger than the famous “Blizzard of 1993” that dumped 25.9 inches of the city.
Uniontown received about 20 inches from the storm.
Keep that snow shovel handy.
