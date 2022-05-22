Driving from Pittsburgh to the mountains this morning I decided on an early trip and a slow go.
Normally I am in a hurry or at least I think I need to hurry to my next destination but not this morning. I obeyed the speed limit and at times it seemed a few drivers were pushing me to get going.
Funny how this works as before I knew it I was stopping at the Get-Go just across the Elizabeth Bridge for gas and my free coffee since I am a veteran and they thank us for our service with free coffee and a kind “Thank you for your service.”
As I rambled down Route 51 towards Uniontown with coffee by my side and a bit more pep from the caffeine I seemed to notice how beautiful Mother Nature is at this time of the year. Bunches of wildflowers graced the roadways and the May Green is just awesome.
As I settled into a comfortable pace I was able to reflect on the years of my life. At first it was getting to be 21. I could now have a beer, however I learned that if you went to Ohio it was 18 and I must confess I had a few even before I made it to 18.
The next big one was turning 40 and the quick pace that life assumes. Marriage, three children, changes in jobs and moving from Pittsburgh to the mountains. The worry was over; as I had made the big 40.
Turning 50 was not as dramatic and kind of came and went with a fuzzy sensation that life was in a hurry but I was not able to slow it down. The nest begins to empty, school, jobs, marriages and then the JOY of grandchildren.
All of this leads to the mature years and the satisfaction of knowing what I want and living life to its fullest. Rafting the Grand Canyon and deciding that it’s time to sell the business and slow it down a bit with less work, more travel and time to show up for the things in life that are important.
Isn’t that the purpose in life: ”To show up?”
As I approached 60 I was scared. What if I sold the business and the phone would no longer ring or worse yet I would not be needed; what about all the organizations, clubs and social groups that were a part of life. I remember seeing a counselor friend who told me to enjoy the next chapter and get out of his office.
The next chapters were simply just wonderful, teaching insurance rather than selling and running an agency, visiting Europe, family vacations at the beach, skiing out west, turning 75 and clocking 4,024 miles on the bike.
Thanks to a healthy life style I was able to survive major heart problems at 79 and on Wednesday I was shocked to receive a birthday card that wished me a happy 80th. I stared at the card for several minutes letting the idea of 80 settle in and then being thankful for all the chapters of my life and the wonderful family and people who have been a part of it.
Arriving in Uniontown I had time to walk the Rotary Walk Trail and the streets of the city enjoying the beautiful wildflowers along the trail and reflecting that life isn’t always about waiting for the storm to pass as much as it is about learning to dance in the rain or just to simply park the car and go for a walk.
