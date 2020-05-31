Weather folks usually refer to summer as the months of June, July and August. We refer to these months as the meteorological summer since most of our heat and humidity occur during this period. By the time September gets here, summer weather is usually in retreat and the refreshing days of fall are upon us and we are glad to get a respite from the heat and humidity.
With the nice warm up over the Memorial holiday our thoughts turn to the upcoming summer. Some places already hit the 90 degree mark this past weekend but this weekend will be much cooler. Speaking of the 90s, the Uniontown area averages 10 days a summer with temperatures of 90 or better. Nearby Pittsburgh on average sees 8 days per summer season reaching the 90 degree level.
For the most part, summer temperatures average in the low to mid 80s for afternoon highs and in the 60s for the morning lows. A few muggy nights will keep the thermometer in the 70s and this is usually accompanied by high humidity levels. Most summers we do experience a few visits of cooler air from our neighbors in Canada and this brings some refreshing pleasant weather and a break from any hot and humid air that wants to overstay its visit.
The all-time hot summer in this area was in 1988. July of that year saw 13 days in a row with 90 degrees or better and the reading of 103 is the all time heat record for Uniontown. August was a repeat, with 10 days in a row of record heat and a reading of 102 degrees. Temperatures of 100 or higher are a bit rare and occur only once every 10 years. 1988 had three days with temperatures over 100 degrees.
The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 50% chance of above normal temperatures for the summer along with a 40% chance of above average rainfall. This is just a forecast and most days will be in the 80s along with sunshine and an occasional afternoon or evening thunderstorm.
June starts out a little cooler than July and August. The first few days of the month average 74 and 54 degrees, and by month’s end, the averages are 84 for the high and 62 for the morning low. Records for June are 33 degrees on June 11, 1972 and 97 on June 29, 1934. June of 1934 was also a hot one across the area with five records for heat still on the books.
An early hurricane in June of 1972 dropped 4.34 inches of rain in the area on June 23 and caused widespread flooding throughout much of Pennsylvania. York Pennsylvania received almost 21 inches of rain most of it from Hurricane Agnes.
The summer weather this year is also to be influenced by an increased number of storms; however, many tropical storms and hurricanes are more active in September and October.
I found one more record that might be of interest to you. On June 10, 1913, nearby Somerset recorded an almost unbelievable temperature of 20 degrees. Much crop damage was reported form the unusual cold.
Have a great summer.
