The nice pleasant weather we experienced for much of October is quickly giving way to a damp and cool weather pattern.
Blame it on an “LA Nina” weather pattern that has developed over the equatorial Pacific Ocean with far-reaching changes in our weather patterns across much of the planet.
A series of storms have helped end a lot of the fires out west but they have been replaced with torrents of water rushing down fire-scared hillsides producing flooding in many of these previously drought areas. Over 16 inches of rain fell in one of these areas in a 24-hour period.
In the higher elevation over 40 inches of snow closed highways and brought its own misery as trucks and cars became stranded in California and Nevada. Mammoth Mountain in California reported a wind speed of 159 mph.
More rain and flooding is on the way as a series of monster storms make their way inland from the Pacific Ocean. Weather forecasters call these storms a “Bomb Cyclone” due to the rapid fall in pressure. These are rare and require a pressure drop of at least .71 inches in a 24-hour period.
In the East, hurricane-force winds and very heavy rains have disrupted life in much of New England, New York and New Jersey. This was all part of the storm that came in off the Pacific coast. It also brought tornadoes and severe weather to much of the middle part of our country and changed our pleasant October skies to a damp and gloomy weather pattern with six days of rain and much cooler weather this past week and weekend.
More adverse weather is expected as more storms march across the country.
Although it has been cool we still have not had a frost and freeze and this is extremely late for our region. We normally see a frost in the mountains the first week of October and a widespread killing frost and freeze by the middle of the month.
We are looking for the weather to be cool enough the first week of November to produce a frost and even a few wet snowflakes.
The longer term effects of the La Nina weather pattern should produce temperatures a little milder than normal for the months of November, December and January across the Middle Atlantic, Ohio Valley and New England. Precipitation should also be a bit above normal in our area.
All of this translates to a winter in Southwestern Pennsylvania a bit warmer and a bit wetter than normal. This will certainly allow for lots of wet, rainy, cool days along with a few periods of snow but hopefully it will keep the Polar Vortex where it belongs, in the Arctic.
Winter day temperatures average 40 for the high and 20 degrees for the morning low. On any given day we can be 20 degrees higher or lower than our average and the winter extremes can be as much as 40 degrees below or above these averages.
Our coldest winter temperature was -22 below zero and we have seen temperatures in the 70s approaching 80 degrees.
Time to check where you put the shovel and the snowblower and then settle back and enjoy what winter has to offer.
Nothing beats than taking a walk through fresh fallen snow on a sunny crisp winter day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.