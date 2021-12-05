Middle age folks may remember as a kid the Thanksgiving weekend storm that brought much of our area to its knees.
The Sunday after Thanksgiving was a windy day with strong southeasterly winds blowing down the mountains. A mixture of rain, sleet and snow danced around all day. Just as it got dark the winds shifted to the northeast and the precipitation that had been falling turned to all snow.
Looking back in my weather records, may notes show that heavy wet snow fell between 6 and 10 p.m. accompanied by thunder and lighting. Electric power started to fail and soon the entire county was without electricity. We huddled near the fireplace to keep warm and could hear the trees cracking and falling to the ground.
In the morning, 10-12 inches of very heavy wet snow covered the lower elevations and some 14-to-20 inches was reported in the mountains. The snow had a blue color to it since it contained so much water. Trees and electric lines were down everywhere. Even the mall had to close.
It would take days to recover and in the mountains, including our home, we would be without power for 11 days. With no heat or electricity our children went to stay with Grandma in Pittsburgh.
When I would drive up the mountain after work in the evening, the area had an eerie feeling with no lights to be seen anywhere. During January hearings were held to determine why the power grid had such a massive failure and what could be done for the future.
Old-timers like myself grew up with the “Big Thanksgiving Snow of 1950.” This one again occurred just after the holiday and brought just about all of Southwestern Pennsylvania to a standstill for almost a week as some 27.3 inches of snow fell.
The snow was to continue with November recording a total of 32 inches and the season of 1950-51 seeing a total of 82 inches; still a record. Interesting to note, our mountains just east of Uniontown have an average of 88 inches of snow each season while most areas in the lower elevations usually see around 40 inches.
Another snow story of memory is the storm of January 20th. The Morning Herald had a great picture of downtown Uniontown clogged with snow and the headlines read “Area Buried in Deep Snow.” Total accumulations in Uniontown amounted to 20 inches while the mountains recorded 28 inches.
Youngsters may remember “The Blizzard of 93” which brought 25.3 inches of snow to the area on March 12th through the 14th. This storm also set the 24-hour snowfall record of 23.6 inches. This was a big storm with heavy snow from Mobile, Alabama on the Gulf Coast all the way to Maine. The entire area had record snowfall with 55 inches falling in the mountains of North Carolina.
It was also the first time a major storm like this was actually forecast almost a week ahead of time; unlike the snow of 1950 which just called for snow flurries.
The earliest snow in our region happened on October 2nd and 3rd 1974 when an inch or two covered the area. The latest measurable snow was on May 9th, 1966 when three inches fell. It’s been awhile since we have had a memory maker. Even with climate change we could still get a big one.
Perhaps!
