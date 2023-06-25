In November of 1844 a disease of unknown origin attacked and destroyed a large part of the potato crop in the United States.
A report was sent to the British Government but it was just filed away as ‘The American Potato Blight’ and nothing was ever done about it.
In mid-summer of 1845 the potato harvest in Ireland promised to be a bumper crop. The weather had been ideal, hot and dry, but then the rains came and they continued to come along with fog and cold. It was so cold and damp people had to summon their fireplaces to provide some warmth.
It was more like February than July. The rains continued and it took its toll on the potato plants as they began to rot.
The villain was a tiny spore that strangled the potato plant. There would be no bumper crop this year. Ireland depended on the potato and the peasants who farmed the land would suffer most. The spores multiplied at a frightening rate and the spores from one plant could infect thousands of plants in a short time.
The British government was not much help. At first they purchased corn from America but later blocked any further aid, repealing the “Corn Law” to protect the price of British grown cereals.
Winter came and with it, hunger. There was no more food. The blight continued into next year’s harvest and while the Irish died of hunger, English corn traders amassed a fortune, this according to Edwards and Williams, “The Great Famine.” To stall their hunger they baked potato pancakes from sawdust, scraped the glue from wallpaper and boiled it into a soup.
People died everywhere. In 1847 unemployment reached a scale never known before and then to worsen the situation, the Typhus plague swept across Ireland.
To stay put was to die, and so people left their fields, they left their homes, and tenant farmers could not pay their rent and were evicted with no were to go. This led to a large exodus from Ireland with many coming to America.
A sweet rancid odor of rotten potatoes and death pervaded the country. Over a million perished and another two million fled and this emptied the island of its labor force. The population in 1841 was 8,175,124. The next census it was down to 6,500,000.
My ancestors on my Father’s side were part of this mass emigration. They had no work and little food and made the journey to American during the Famine to settle in the Lawrenceville section of Pittsburgh. My Father worked for Blawnox, a steel mill in Pittsburgh, where he shoveled sand into the blast furnaces and retired on a disability contracting Silicosis, otherwise known as Brown Lung.
We moved to the Uniontown area over 50 years ago and often think about the sacrifices and hard work our families went through so that we could have a better life.
We are thankful for them making the journey.
