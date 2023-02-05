Last week we did have some snow and a return to some winter-type weather but once again winter weather looks to be short lived as the forecasts are calling for more mild weather over the next 10 days.
Even the longer range forecast from the Climate Prediction Center sees the balance of February on the mild side with precipitation possibilities slightly above normal and, with mild temperatures, most of this should be in the form of rain rather than snow.
Speaking of snow, so far this winter has not seen much of the white stuff especially here across Southwestern Pennsylvania. Most of the area has seen less than 10 inches of snow so far this season.
Normal snowfall for Uniontown is four inches in November, followed by seven inches in December and 10 inches in January. The season total for Uniontown is 40 inches on average for the entire season.
Pittsburgh averages 44 inches and our nearby mountains get 88 inches during an average winter. Big East Coast cities have yet to see any measurable snow this season and New York has recorded its least snowy season in 150 years with no measurable snow.
January is also going in the record books as another warm one. Over in Europe they are also experiencing one of their warmest winters and many ski areas in the Alps are closed due to lack of snow. The warm temperatures in Europe are a Godsend as much needed energy for heating is expensive and in short supply due to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.
On the other side of the fence, nearby Buffalo has had two Lake Effect snow events that left the city paralyzed. With the warmer than normal early winter temperatures the cold dry air flowing over the warm Great Lakes had the perfect conditions to produce massive amounts of snow. Areas in and around Buffalo saw five-to-seven feet of snow accumulate out of those two storms.
Also, out west Mammoth Mountain Ski area in California had to close as a result of too much snow. They have since reopened and with so much snow will be open well into early summer.
The snow is also piling up in the mountains out west and many are hopeful this may begin to alleviate the severe water crisis and drought that has plagued the west for many years. Rivers have all but dried up and the melting snows in late spring will be welcomed by cities and town as well as agricultural interests.
The La Nina weather pattern that has persisted over the past two winters may begin to subside later as spring gets underway. At this point long range weather forecasts see a more neutral pattern developing as La Nina dissipates and this is usually a good sign for more moderate weather.
The story is Phil the Groundhog is thinking about retiring but he certainly enjoys all the fuss and limelight and said he plans to keep on forecasting as long as he can return to his burrow in the event of a cold snap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.