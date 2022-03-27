Last fall I had open heart surgery and spent 10 days in the hospital and almost two weeks in a nursing home and then on to a Cardiac Rehab Program.
I remember so well the first time getting out of bed and taking my first steps. Shortly after I graduated to a wheel chair and a walker and with the guidance of visiting nurses I began to go outside and take short walks in front of the house. In a few days the sunshine and fresh air had me walking to the corner and then around the block. I moved on from the walker to a cane and then a 10-week cardiac rehab program at Uniontown hospital.
Before my surgery I had been biking between 15 and 20 miles a day along with swimming and walking. I never envisioned being able to participate in these activities again and was worried about exercising outside in the winter.
As luck would have it we had an opportunity to spend time in Florida this winter and with the doctors’ blessing I was able to bike, swim and walk but with moderation and no ocean swimming, just the warm waters of the 92 degree pool. It is amazing what the sunshine and warmth accomplish.
I started with just a mile or two on the bike plus a morning swim or a walk on the beach. My strength improved and last week I was able to walk on the beach for an hour, swim for an hour and on days we didn’t walk I was able to bike 10 miles. From those few steps in October to 15,200 steps last Friday I was amazed at my progress. My doctors said none of this would have been possible had I not spent my life exercising and attempting a healthy lifestyle.
Exercising is fun and the benefits have been proven to me. Next week I should be able to get back to riding on the bike trail in Ohiopyle and in addition to my walking each day I will be swimming at the local Y a couple of days a week.
Looking at the coming weather I think I will stay indoors this weekend as the area is expecting some snow and cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. After all that warmth and sunshine my body is not ready for that kind of cold. I walked on Wednesday and even though it was in the 40s I needed my heavy winter coat, scarf, gloves and winter hat. The cold does take some getting used to when you have been away from it.
Driving home this past week we were treated to some nice weather for our journey. The airplane ride down only took a little over two hours but the trip home via auto took three days. Sunday is a good day on the interstate with light traffic. We followed Interstate 75 from south Florida all the way to Macon Georgia.
Northern Florida is a bit scenic and has lots of farms and even a few small hills. South Georgia was flat, boring and full of millions of billboards. Macon does have a Cherry Blossom Festival however the trees were just in bud. Further north in Washington, D.C., the same festival is in full bloom. We did start to see some flowering bushes and trees as we pushed further north into the Carolinas and it seemed odd that the further north we went the more color we saw.
Lots of construction on the interstates but with the good weather the drive was still pleasant. Gas in Florida $4.09, in Georgia $4.19, South Carolina $3.76, West Virginia $4.06 and back home here the highest at $4.29 per gallon regular.
We arrived home to the yellow blossoms of the Forsythia bushes and the Daffodil flowers thankful for the opportunity to make a good recovery and ready for some exercise. The Human Body if properly taken care of can do amazing things.
Happy spring.
