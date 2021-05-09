Spring rains this past week brought a rise in local streams and an explosion of new spring growth as forests and woods responded to the nourishing rains.
Looking east towards the mountains you could actually see the line of green climbing the mountains each day and the woods along the mountain top are finally greening.
Lower elevations, due to warmer temperatures, are usually about two weeks ahead of our mountains. What is so neat about this is that folks who live in our area can actually experience two springs. If you enjoy the blossoms and the wildflowers in the lower elevations, Mother Nature puts on a second show two weeks later in the mountains.
In the fall, she starts her annual color show in early October in the mountains and has a second show in the lower elevations when the annual fall foliage shows hit the road in late October.
All of this happens because of a temperature difference of about 5 degrees between the mountains and the lower elevations. The rule of thumb is that for each 1,000 foot increase in elevation the temperature is 5 degrees lower. It makes living here in Southwestern Pennsylvania truly some place special and can be called the land of the double spring and fall.
Some folks may be a bit tired of the rain and cooler weather. Looking ahead, the next 10 days or so are forecast to be cooler and wetter than normal. Temperatures in the second week of May should average in the low 70s for highs and the mid 40s for the morning lows.
Beyond that we should get back to near normal for the balance of May with lots of 70s and less rainfall. An early peek at June and July also shows the trend towards warmer and wetter.
Speaking of weather trends, normals and averages, NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) just released a report this past week on the new weather normals, taking into consideration the new climate data for the past 30 years. This gets added to the data collected since 1900 and the trend shows the United States as getting warmer and wetter as each decade goes by.
This is most likely as result of what we would expect from a Greenhouse Gas induced climate change. The entire country is warmer except the Dakotas, Minnesota and Montana. The west has experienced the most warming and drying while the east has warmed but is also wetter.
Southwestern Pennsylvania has gained about 5% more rainfall and temperatures are about a degree warmer. This appears to play well with the warming of the earth and while the numbers in the short term are small the overall pattern continues to raise deep concerns among weather scientists.
Records for May in our area show a high of 93 in 1993 and low of 23 in 1985. You may also remember that just last year on May 9th snow fell across most of Southwestern Pennsylvania with 2 inches at our weather station at Chalk Hill.
A severe frost and freeze along with the snow caused a lot of damage to plants as temperature fell into the low and mid 20s and many locations were below freezing for over 12 hours.
While next week looks on the chilly side we are not expecting temperatures that cold. Frost and freeze dates are usually May 1st in the city, May 15th in outlying areas and May 30th in the mountains.
