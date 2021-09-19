My dad writes a weekly column for the Herald Standard. This week he is busy so I thought maybe I could fill in for him.
Growing up, my older brother Chris and my younger sister Jeni and I were used to hearing our dad give a morning radio report to the local radio station in the late 1970s and early 1980s. We were used to people stopping to visit and talk weather. Our dad, Jack Hughes, was known as the Mountain Area Weather Man. Technically he was a weather observer, not a forecaster, but we didn’t care. He was responsible for collecting weather data, precipitation amounts and the previous day’s high and low temperatures and providing it to the National Weather Service.
The Weather Service used this data to forecast weather for other areas and kept it as historical data. As a bonus, he also provided it to the residents that lived within the WMBS Radio broadcast area. To collect the precipitation, he had a large copper rain gauge with a smaller rain container inside. Every morning he would take a chalk stick out to the backyard to measure the rainfall in tenths of an inch.
On days it snowed he would remove the smaller tube the night before. In the morning he would bring the large tube inside and melt the snow on the stove while he drank a cup of tea, and then pour it into the small tube to measure the precipitation. One inch of precipitation usually equaled 10 inches of snow.
He also had a yardstick that he would measure the snowfall depth. He did this in the front yard where he was sure the trees did not interfere with the depth and it was closer to keep periodic checks on the accumulation.
We had a large louvered box in our backyard that had special thermometer in it that recorded the high and low temperatures. They were tilted and filled with mercury. After reading each, he would spin the thermometers to reset them. Us kids remember him lifting us up so we could spin the thermometers to help him reset them.
Later in the 80s this was replaced by a mechanical thermometer that recorded everything on a paper drum. You had to still look at the device every morning and replace the paper weekly but no more spinning. I am not sure, but I believe he recorded this data every morning for 30 plus years.
My dad would take this information and then call the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. He would report the information saying “this is Chalk Hill, the overnight low was 23 and yesterday’s high was 34, we had 3/10 of an inch precipitation, current temperature is 24.”
The Weather Service provided the equipment for my dad to record the information. He used a paper logbook to record the information. He would then refer to these logbooks to get the information for the radio story on number of days above 90 degrees or the deepest snow in the 1970s. The information was given to the weather service using our wall mounted rotary phone in the kitchen.
After calling the weather service, my dad would call WMBS and WPQR in Uniontown. WPQR would get the same report as the weather service, but WMBS got a full report with a story. For those of you that remember the red radio station building at Morgantown Street and Fayette Street, this is where WMBS did their broadcast from. The lot is now a bank, but I still think of WMBS and my dad every time I drive by it.
I also remember the looks we would get while he was recording his report and story over the phone. The looks were because Chris and Jeni and I were misbehaving or arguing about something stupid while getting ready for school. My dad always stayed calm and just worked through it though.
The highlight for me, Chris and Jeni was when he would let us make the report to the weather service or WMBS. This usually occurred when he was traveling for work and we would fill in for the morning. The radio announcer would tell everyone Jack was away and his kids were filling in. I remember my mother being upset though because now everyone who listened to WMBS knew my dad was not home.
The best memory I have though regarding my dad, the weather and WMBS was snow days. Remember these? No internet, email, text message or message scrolling on the bottom of TV to get the message instantly. You had to wake up early and listen to the radio and wait for them to call your school’s name and whether it was a one-hour delay, two-hour delay or cancellation. Never mind if you missed it because then you had to start all over.
We liked the delays but really loved the cancellations. For my siblings and me, snow days were spent outside, all day, playing in the snow and sled riding on the road on Burwinkles Hill. My dad was pretty good at predicting the cancellations. But then again that’s why he was the mountain area weatherman.
Forty years later I still remember all of this. He would teach us the names of the clouds like cirrus, stratus and cumulonimbus. We learned how to read a barometer. Even though I still question if the one I have on the wall is working properly. How come it never changes? My kids now ask me.
We could smell the pulp mills before the precipitation arrived. Even today, every once in a while, I can still smell the snow coming. We always knew not to wait for the rain but to get to safety when you heard the first clap of thunder. To this day I still won’t shower or watch TV during a lighting storm.
Thanks Dad, you have given me great memories of the best man I’ve ever known, my dad, the Mountain Area Weatherman.
