Do you remember your first time; not that first time, but the first time you saw the ocean? The water with its colors, sounds, waves and it’s vastness. The first time you put your foot in the water and then as you grew bolder your whole body and not long after spending hours swimming and surfing the waves.
My love affair with the ocean had a strange beginning. Growing up on the streets of East Liberty in Pittsburgh we did not consider ourselves poor but we did not have a car and vacations were just something we did not have money for.
My love of the water began with swimming in the Allegheny River just above Lock number two. We would swim over to an island and spend the afternoon in the sun or jumping off the rocks. Occasional swims in the Highland Park Reservoir, which were not allowed, would bring a refreshing bit of comfort on those lazy, hot and humid days of summer.
All of this was accomplished on our bikes as most families in our neighborhood also did not have cars and, besides, we were teenagers looking for the spirit of adventure.
By the time I turned 17 I had a job and was able to save a few bucks and purchased a 1940 Chevrolet for the sum of $50. It had four doors and running boards and was hand painted black.
We were ready for the open road and the first trip out of the city was planned for Lake Erie. Just after crossing the Ohio border on the Pennsylvania Turnpike the old Chevy blew a rod and destroyed the motor. Determined, we packed our bathing suits and a few other items and hitch-hiked to the lake leaving the car on the side of the road never to be seen again.
I do remember removing the plate and always wondered what happened as there is just something special about one’s first car.
Arriving at the Lake I was amazed at its vastness. It even had a beach and, better yet, there was 3.2 beer and girls. We had arrived.
Seeking more adventure I learned that the Atlantic Ocean was just seven hours east of Pittsburgh and never having seen an ocean I was ready.
Wow, what a thrill to hear the sounds, and see the colors and the waves. We had driven all night and the sunrise was also something I will never forget.
The ocean became a habit and to this day it is still my special place. Along the way, I fell in love with my wife Diane at Ocean City, New Jersey, and in the years that followed we vacationed every year at the beach with our children. I can still recall all the beautiful memories of our children seeing the ocean for their first time, the magic of it all.
Our favorite over the years was Sunset Beach in North Carolina. We would spend a week or two each year with several families renting beach houses and enjoying all that the ocean has to offer. My only bad experience was getting sick when we decided to go deep sea fishing. We also had to evacuate the Outer Banks when hurricane Floyd, came calling.
In recent years we spend a bit of our winter each year on Marco Island on the Gulf side of Southern Florida. We love to walk the beach, sometimes before sunrise getting some exercise and hunting for sea shells. Diane has quite a collection and even enters some finds in the Marco Island Shell Show each year.
Marco Island has some of the best shelling and a few years ago we found a prized “Junonia” on one of these early morning walks. The best shelling appears to be during low negative tides with a full moon and after the passage of a cool weather front.
Winter water temperatures can drop into the 60s but most of winter the Gulf has water temperatures in the 70s. Very little rain falls in the winter months and the bugs and humidity are in hiding.
