It’s called Metuselah and 4,500 years ago when the Egyptians were building their pyramids it was just a young sapling.
A fascinating article in “The Week” magazine gives the details including the fact that the tree is still alive and well hidden in the Great Basin of our American West.
Younger offspring also reside in Death Valley. Even these younger trees have stood for over a thousand years with roots clinging to crumbling mountain sides and their gnarled limbs reaching toward the desert skies. The rings of their trunks tell of what they have witnessed: droughts, attacks they have rebuffed and every crisis they have endured. Here in one of the harshest environments on our planet the Bristlecone Pine has survived.
The article refers to a study and concern published in the journal, “Nature” that the trees will survive as the raging climate drought and wildfires worsen. A large number of the Death Valley bristlecone trees are damaged and many have died. The worst drought in over 1,200 years has weakened the trees and the bark beetle has delivered the death blow. Rising temperatures have caused an explosion of insects that threaten the trees and undermine their capacity to defend themselves.
The secret to their survival has been their ability to withstand what others cannot. They exist at higher elevations than almost any other tree, thriving in rocky meager soils. Their root system and waxy needles help them make the best of scarce water. They produce a thick resin that traps insect invaders and quickly patch wounds.
Bristlecone Pines provide shade to elk and bighorn sheep and shelter rabbits and chipmunks. In the winter snow clings to the trees and this allows for a longer water supply ensuring a supply of melt water in the brutal summer months.
The trees are among the oldest living things in our world and their tree rings have provided scientists with the ability to reconstruct a record of the Earth’s climate going back thousands of years. This is called “dendrochronology” and the rings tell us about volcanic eruptions and past droughts.
On the other side of the planet ice plays a similar role in revealing the secrets of what Mother Earth has hidden away for our discovery about past droughts and climate cycles.
Daily we hear of the climate problems that are making the news. In study after study we get closer to the problem and the evidence is pointing in our direction. It is our behavior as humans that are cause for alarm. It may only be some trees that are thousands of years old but it is all part of problems caused by a warming planet.
Already Death Valley is 3 degrees hotter than pre-industrial era and soil moisture is the lowest in over 40 years.
I think we had something to do with that and perhaps as more of us become aware of what we are really doing to our home we may be able to begin to mitigate the effects of the coming climate disaster.
