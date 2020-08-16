Most weather people consider the months of June, July and August as the meteorological summer. While September can still have some summer weather, the shorter amounts of daylight lead to somewhat cooler temperatures and less rainfall.
So far this summer, June saw the 90 degree mark on two occasions, but July was our hot month with 18 days of 90 degrees or better. August took a breather from the heat for the first ten days with more normal temperatures in the low eighties. This past week things started to heat up again with 91 degrees being recorded on Aug. 10 and again on Aug. 12. This now makes for a total 22 days of ninety or higher. Normal for a summer is 11 days of 90 degree heat. Temperatures for the balance of August and September will start to trend downward and we could still experience a few more 90s, but the heat and humidity may have overstayed its visit this summer.
For those who like the outdoors, this has been a great summer to get out and spend some time on a lake, river or the various bike trails that provide outdoor recreation in a cooler setting. The mountain area has seen a large increase in the number folks coming to enjoy the cooler weather. Temperatures in the mountains are usually 5-7 degrees cooler than lower elevations and our high temperature so far has been 88 degrees.
Our mountains are beautiful all year, but summer is especially nice with all the green and so many lakes and streams and shaded trails. It does sadden me to see the increase in litter along our roads. Weekends are the worse and it still baffles me why folks would come to visit a beautiful area and then leave their trash in the parking lot or along the bike trail.
The late summer wildflowers are beginning to color our roads, meadows and open areas. The tall lavender Joe Pye weed, along with white Queen Ann’s lace, purple iron weed and a variety of yellow wildflowers including the black-eyed Susan and golden rod are everywhere.
What I like best about this time of the year is evening. Just before sunset, as the rays of the sun make their last dance before darkness takes hold. There is a sudden drop in the temperature of between 2-4 degrees. I like to sit on the front porch and experience this refreshing coolness. I get to watch the hummingbird make a last round of gathering nectar, woody does one final rat-tat and the birds seek the safety of the bushes and trees for the night and the squirrels and chipmunks find their safe haven.
The last of summer’s fireflies (lightening bugs) are now fading and within a few minutes after sunset, the first chirps of the crickets and katydids begin their evening song, and a short time later, the full orchestra of the summer night’s chorus is singing and calling for their lovers. Their songs will continue until the frost comes and puts an end to the cacophony. The wildflowers will wither. Summer will come to a close and I will have to spend evenings inside by the fireplace remembering how quickly summer fades.
Seems like it was just spring, the snows had just melted and here we are with another summer season passing. As we get older they seem to go so much more quickly. Enjoy what’s left of summer.
