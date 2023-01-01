Jaydon Pinkney, 15, of Uniontown, and a sophomore at Laurel Highlands High School, accomplished something this fall that was once a high-profile outdoor achievement.
Back in the late 1960s and early ‘70s, the Pennsylvania Game Commission established the “Triple Trophy Award.” The agency bestowed the award to recognize Pennsylvania hunters who accomplished the rare feat of tagging an antlered buck, a black bear, and a wild turkey, in Pennsylvania, all in the same license year.
Pinkney first tagged his wild turkey, then a bear, and finally his buck, this past fall, all in the mountains near Ohiopyle, Fayette County.
The Game Commission discontinued the official award in 1972 because its law enforcement officers noticed the award’s prestige had, sadly, enticed some hunters to break rules to “win” it. According to P.J. Reilly, staff writer for Lancaster Online, Pennsylvania Game News senior associate editor Bob D’Angelo estimates the agency recognized between 700 and 900 legitimate Triple Trophy Award recipients during the program’s six-year life.
Today, there’s no official state recognition of the feat, but the accomplishment is widely revered among hunters, nonetheless.
“Honestly, I never thought about achieving the Triple Trophy until after I shot my bear. Then, I realized I’m almost there,” Pinkney said.
Jaydon credits his grandfather, Jim Sproul of Farmington, for his introduction to and interest in hunting. “I killed my first deer with my Pap (Sproul) when I was eight, and before that I would go out with Pap and Grandma just to go with them and enjoy the experience,” he said.
“My Pap told me he knew I was going to be an avid hunter because when he came to wake me up that day when I was eight, I had not been able to sleep. He said I was like a kid at Christmas.”
Jaydon had killed four deer before this fall, but never a turkey or bear. His turkey came in a fairly typical way. He, family, and friend Tristan Gardner had decided to hunt turkey in the rain, which can be a good time. After they reached the target area, the group split up and Jaydon tried to keep his box call dry, calling sparingly. He got a response from what sounded like “about 30 turkeys” from a nearby ridge.
“I called and they answered back for about 20 minutes, then they went silent. Then suddenly they were only 25 yards in front of me, and I shot the nearest one,” Jaydon recalled.
His bear kill happened with less time to prepare.
“We were in the same area where I got my turkey,” Pinkney said. “My uncles and cousins, we’ve all been doing bear drives in there for four years, and we never even jumped a bear. I had just gotten to my stand, and they hadn’t even started the drive yet when I saw what I first thought was a deer, but it was a bear. I had my phone in my hand and I couldn’t get it back in my pocket, so I shot with the phone in my hand holding the rifle. The bear dropped in its tracks,” he continued. “That bear had a beautiful white blaze on its chest. We took it to the check station at New Centerville and they estimated it weighed 199 pounds live weight.”
Jaydon’s own hunch paid off with his buck. “We were getting ready that morning to do a deer drive with the Leonards, but I decided to sit in a stand behind Pap’s house before we started. I saw a buck there, but it was still too dark to shoot. So, I suggested we drive there first, because I knew there was a buck there. It’s a big clearcut, and a little patch of woods 25 yards wide where the buck ran right up to me. He was my fifth buck I’ve gotten.”
Even though the Game Commission no longer officially recognizes the Triple Trophy, a pair of hunters from Crawford County have revived its spirit. James Wolfgang and Tanner Hannold launched PA Triple Trophy Unlimited in 2016. Their website (patripletrophy.com) invites hunters who have taken a bear, buck, and turkey in the same year to register the achievement there and post pictures.
“I think it’s pretty special for hunters who achieve it, and so we should recognize it,” Wolfgang told Lancaster Online.
Jaydon Pinkney may or may not decide to register with the site, but his success has not gone to his head, and his motivation to hunt is solidly grounded.
“I just like getting outdoors and being in God’s creation,” he reflected. “I don’t necessarily try to shoot big bucks. The fun is to be with others who enjoy it. And I know I’m fortunate to be able to hunt in the mountains here. Once you get away from the road you can be so isolated. It’s just you, your family and friends, and the wildlife.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.