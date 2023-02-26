Almost daily we hear about a new study or a new disaster that has caused death and destruction to Mother Earth’s home and her inhabitants.
Public opinion seems to be shifting with the continued mounting evidence that climate change is real and the future of our planet is worrisome. In addition to the increased awareness there is a growing concern that we have a very serious problem on our hands.
Out west, new housing developments are being plagued with the worry that the dwindling water supply will make future developments impossible. Remember many of these areas receive only a few inches of rainfall per year, and this includes popular states like Arizona, New Mexico Utah and California.
Dams and water reservoirs are almost completely empty as the west suffers from a decades old drought and while this winter brought some needed rains it will take years of ample precipitation to bring water storage levels up to safe levels. The rains have an adverse effect, too, as additional spring growth from the rains produces more vegetation to fuel summer fires.
Along our coasts the threat from hurricanes and rising seas is only getting worse. A recent article in Atlantic cautioned about the possibility of a coming coastal housing crisis that is shaping up due to higher seas from melting ice and increased storm surge damage from more potent hurricanes.
We were in Florida for our winter vacation and while Marco Island, where we stay, was spared the worst of Hurricane Ian this past fall, areas just 50 miles to our north like Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel were completely destroyed. These areas lost schools, many businesses and thousands of homes. Sanibel just got their post office open after months of being closed. The 10-foot surge of ocean water just leveled everything in its path as it headed inland.
Of course people look to FEMA and local governments to rebuild, however, the article mentioned earlier raises the question as to how fool hardy rebuilding in these areas can be. Today’s Naples News had an interesting article on homeowners wanting local governments to allow more rebuilding using the old building codes instead of the more hurricane resistive ones that at least mitigate damage.
Other recent articles discussed using taxpayer monies to replenish sand and beach fronts even when so much of these areas are private. As we already know the Federal Insurance Flood Program has been a disaster in itself; requiring tens of billions of taxpayer monies to keep it afloat since rates were never adequate to pay the ever increasing amount of claims. Private insurance companies have all but given up on any chance to make money in Florida.
The interesting thing that continues to happen in coastal areas like Florida is that many new homes continue to be built. New codes take some of the risk away but older properties continue to be exposed to future storms.
With my weather background and interest in the changing climate it seems there is pushback on awareness by developers and real estate firms. Local communities dependent on tourism and new residents also seem to be down playing the issue of the reality of climate change.
The Atlantic article talked about a slow increasing awareness that something is wrong and that eventually it’s like passing around a stick of dynamite that’s going to explode in the form of a growing awareness that will bring about a more rapid move inward once folks catch on to what the future costs and dangers of costal property will be.
It will be slow at first but after each new storm, fire or disaster that awareness will become more vivid and the migration away from danger will take place.
All of this makes Southwestern Pennsylvania with our new milder climate and less disasters a possible contender for some of those fleeing harm’s way.
