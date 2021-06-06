It’s 2050, all the forecasts and predictions about the coming climate crisis have materialized. Lots of talk but not a lot of action and things only got worse.
It’s hot, the air is polluted, the fires are still raging. Many coastal areas are under water. Storms and floods continue to ravage the planet.
The insurance industry is in trouble from repeated billion dollar storm and fire claims. In the US many cities now see temperatures of 120 degrees in the summer.
It’s hot just about everywhere and people are dying in large numbers from the heat and lack of good water. Power grids frequently fail as they simply cannot meet the increased demand. When you go outside you cough and must wear a mask. Your eyes water, many are depressed and resent the fact that little action was taken by earlier generations who talked but only kicked the can down the road.
The climate crisis worse-case scenario has come to pass.
In another scenario, again it is 2050. In the ‘20s the climate crisis moved from denial to discussion and action. The political will emerged and folks started to listen to the science that had developed a way forward to reduce carbon and come up with solutions based on risk reduction and mitigation of the effect of climate disasters.
By 2030 and each year forward the amount of carbon continued to decline. Energy began to look a lot different and was moving away from fossil fuel and embracing the new forms that were constantly developing and being accepted by leaders throughout the world.
There were fewer cars, more trees, new energy grids and even new foods that were healthy and being embraced by an ever-growing segment of the population.
Temperatures reversed their direction. The ice began to reform and seas even stopped their rise and cities saw increased visibility and less pollution. The health of the planet, including its peoples, was on the mend.
The insurance industry was back writing policies and while there were still storms they did not seem to be as bad as in the past decades. A new economy was taking hold, one based on the new forms of energy and plenty of jobs along with investment opportunities abounded in the new way of living.
Grandparents who had lived through the worst of the crisis were optimistic and hopeful for their grand kids
In recent months I have begun to see signs that mankind may be able to come to grips with the worsening climate crisis and is close to moving into the discussion of actions that will finally deal with solutions.
I think we are finally past the denial stage and ready to make some bold moves that will insure a future for our children and grandchildren. I can recall growing up in smog-plagued Pittsburgh in the 1950s and realized that a lot of difficult choices were made and today the city has moved ahead and has become a technology-based place to live and work.
It will no doubt be difficult but we can and must do this.
Mother earth needs us.
